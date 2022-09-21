Drillers update: North finals resume Thursday at ONEOK Field

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field (Game 2, Texas League North Division best-of-3 playoffs)

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Daniel Gossett (3-1, 2.26 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 4.15 ERA). Gossett pitched a no-hitter against the Drillers on Aug 19. The previous night, Nastrini made his Drillers debut and allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings in a win at Wichita.

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and Miller Lite will all be on sale for just $2 per serving on the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Game 3, if necessary; Fireworks)

Driller bits

Lopsided losses: The Drillers' 16-run deficit in Tuesday's 17-1 loss at Wichita was their worst of the season. The previous were 18-3 on Sept. 11 at Frisco and 17-2 on Aug. 16 at Wichita. In their last two road games, the Drillers have been outscored 35-3.

Tulsa has lost seven of the past eight games with the Wind Surge. The Drillers have been outscored in the seven losses 63-19.

Familiar history: The Drillers have won their past four appearances in the North finals. In each instance, the Drillers lost the series opener. The Drillers have lost their last 11 postseason openers.

Familiar foe: Michael Boyle, a Drillers reliever in 2018-19, joined Wichita on Sept. 1.

Home and away: The Drillers went 37-33 at home this season -- their sixth consecutive winning season at ONEOK Field. Tulsa was 32-34 on the road.

Attendance report: The Drillers regular-season attendance was 357,200 -- the 10th highest total in team history. That total compares to 374,501 in 2019, the last previous full schedule, and 350,396 in the 2018 pennant-winning season.

Looking ahead: The best-of-3 TL Championship Series will start at the South winner on Sunday. After an open date Monday, the North winner will host Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Frisco leads the South finals after rallying for a 7-3 win over San Antonio in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World