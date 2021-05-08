Drillers update: Ninth-inning rally falls short in 5-3 loss to Sod Poodles

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Humberto Mejia (0-0, 5.40 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Season series: Sod Poodles lead 3-2.
Promotions: Mother’s Day Mason Jars — The first 500 women to enter the stadium will receive a Drillers Mason Jar. After the game, moms and their kids will be able to run the bases. Family Fun Day/Kids Eat Free — All kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, fruit cup and ice cream treat.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. May 18 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Sod Poodles prevail: Amarillo lefty Junior Garcia picked up his third save in the season-opening series as he quelled Tulsa’s ninth-inning rally to preserve the Sod Poodles’ 5-3 victory Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Amarillo second baseman Jancarlos Cintron went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
The Drillers (2-3) drew their third sellout crowd (5,004) in the first five games of the series that has seen the teams alternate wins.
Tulsa trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the ninth that began with Devin Mann drawing a walk and Donovan Casey lining a single. One out later, Romer Cuadrado singled to load the bases. Garcia then was called from the bullpen and was greeted by pinch-hitter Carlos Rincon’s two-run single. Garcia struck out Clayton Daniel before walking Michael Busch to load the bases. Kody Hoese then grounded out sharply into a forceout that ended the game.
The Sod Poodles snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth off reliever Bryan Warzek (1-1). Alek Thomas had the go-ahead RBI triple and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Amarillo’s last two runs in the fifth were unearned after an error by shortstop Jacob Amaya.
Tulsa took a 1-0 lead when Amaya and Busch opened the first inning with doubles. The Drillers had the bases loaded with no outs, but right-hander Jeff Bain escaped major damage as he struck out Mann and induced Casey to ground into a double play.
Bain allowed only one more hit in his 4 2/3-innings stint. Edgar Arrendondo picked up his second win of the series with 2 1/3 shutout innings.
Drillers right-hander Ryan Pepiot allowed one run and four hits over four innings in his Double-A debut. Pepiot walked one and struck out four as he threw strikes on 36 of his 57 pitches.
Quick starts: Tulsa has outscored Amarillo 17-2 in the first two innings of the series’ five games.
Early exit: Amaya was ejected from Saturday’s game for arguing after striking out in the seventh.
Varland impresses: Gus Varland struck out four as he retired all six batters he faced in his Drillers debut Friday. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, “He was lights out. He’s a high-velo guy, threw up to 98 (mph). His slider was really good and his change was his best secondary pitch.”
SOD POODLES 5, DRILLERS 3
Amarillo 000 131 000 — 5 11 0
Tulsa 100 000 002 — 3 8 1
Bain, Arredondo (5), Lemieux (8), Garcia (9) and Heredia; Pepiot, Warzek (5), Speer (6), Robertson (8) and Feduccia. W: Arredondo (2-0). L: Warzek (1-1). Save: Garcia (3). HR — Amarillo: McCarthy (1). RBI — Amarillo: McCarthy 1 (4), Thomas 2 (4), Herrera 1 (1); Tulsa: Rincon 2 (3), Busch 1 (6). E — Tulsa: Amaya (1). DP: Amarillo 2, Tulsa 1. LOB: Amarillo 8, Tulsa 9. T: 3:07. A: 5,004.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World