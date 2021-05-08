Drillers update: Ninth-inning rally falls short in 5-3 loss to Sod Poodles

Tulsa trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the ninth that began with Devin Mann drawing a walk and Donovan Casey lining a single. One out later, Romer Cuadrado singled to load the bases. Garcia then was called from the bullpen and was greeted by pinch-hitter Carlos Rincon’s two-run single. Garcia struck out Clayton Daniel before walking Michael Busch to load the bases. Kody Hoese then grounded out sharply into a forceout that ended the game.

The Sod Poodles snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth off reliever Bryan Warzek (1-1). Alek Thomas had the go-ahead RBI triple and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Amarillo’s last two runs in the fifth were unearned after an error by shortstop Jacob Amaya.

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead when Amaya and Busch opened the first inning with doubles. The Drillers had the bases loaded with no outs, but right-hander Jeff Bain escaped major damage as he struck out Mann and induced Casey to ground into a double play.

Bain allowed only one more hit in his 4 2/3-innings stint. Edgar Arrendondo picked up his second win of the series with 2 1/3 shutout innings.

Drillers right-hander Ryan Pepiot allowed one run and four hits over four innings in his Double-A debut. Pepiot walked one and struck out four as he threw strikes on 36 of his 57 pitches.