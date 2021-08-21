Drillers update: Naturals win rain-shortened game; reliever Guillermo Zuniga returns

Double-A debuts: Tulsa had three pitchers make their Double-A debuts Saturday after being called up from high Single-A Great Lakes. Clayton Beeter, who has been an opener this season, allowed one run and four hits over three innings. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk as he threw 32 pitches of 42 pitches for strikes.

Melvin Jimenez didn’t fare as well as he retired only two of seven batters he faced. He walked four and gave up Guzman’s double that barely eluded center fielder Jeren Kendall. Former University of Arkansas catcher Zack Plunkett followed and retired the first seven batters he faced, with two strikeouts, before leaving after a leadoff walk in the eighth.

Strong relief: Mark Washington (5-1), who picked up the win with three shutout innings in Friday’s 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Naturals, has seven consecutive scoreless outings over seven appearances to lower his ERA to 2.13. He has allowed only two hits and two walks over his last 11 innings.

Breakout game: Drillers outfielder Romer Cuadrado had his first four-hit game of the season Friday.