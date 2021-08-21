Drillers update: Naturals win rain-shortened game; reliever Guillermo Zuniga returns

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (2-1, 3.68 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 14-9
Promotions: Family Funday/Team Posters — The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino gates will receive a Drillers team poster. All kids will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream. After the game, all kids are invited to run the bases.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Jeison Guzman’s three-run, two-out double in the fifth inning gave Northwest Arkansas a 4-1 victory over Tulsa on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. The game was stopped by rain with one out in the top of the eighth inning and officially called 44 minutes later.
Naturals lefty Drew Parrish pitched five innings as he combined with Andres Nunez on a three-hitter.
Roster moves: The Drillers activated reliever Guillermo Zuniga off the injured list while pitcher Jose Martinez was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Zuniga (5-1), who had not pitched since June 29, tossed a perfect inning in his return Saturday.
Double-A debuts: Tulsa had three pitchers make their Double-A debuts Saturday after being called up from high Single-A Great Lakes. Clayton Beeter, who has been an opener this season, allowed one run and four hits over three innings. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk as he threw 32 pitches of 42 pitches for strikes.
Melvin Jimenez didn’t fare as well as he retired only two of seven batters he faced. He walked four and gave up Guzman’s double that barely eluded center fielder Jeren Kendall. Former University of Arkansas catcher Zack Plunkett followed and retired the first seven batters he faced, with two strikeouts, before leaving after a leadoff walk in the eighth.
Strong relief: Mark Washington (5-1), who picked up the win with three shutout innings in Friday’s 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Naturals, has seven consecutive scoreless outings over seven appearances to lower his ERA to 2.13. He has allowed only two hits and two walks over his last 11 innings.
Breakout game: Drillers outfielder Romer Cuadrado had his first four-hit game of the season Friday.
Saturday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, 3B (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-1); 2, Jeison Guzman, SS (3-0-2-3); 3, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (3-0-0-0); 4, Seuly Matias, RF (3-0-0-0); 5, Freddy Fermin, DH (3-0-0-0); 6, Brewer Hicklen, LF (2-1-1-0); 7, Blake Perkins, CF (2-1-0-0); 8 Kevin Merrell, 2B (2-2-1-0); 9, Tyler Cropley, C (3-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (3-0-0-0): 3, Miguel Vargas, DH (2-0-0-0); 4, Ryan Noda, 1B (2-0-0-0); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-0-0); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-1-0-0); 7, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Devin Mann, LF (3-0-1-0); 9, Andres Noriega, C (1-0-1-1).
Naturals 4, Drillers 1
NW Arkansas 001 030 00 — 4 5 0
Tulsa 010 000 0x — 1 3 0
Parrish, Nunez (6) and Cropley; Beeter, Zuniga (4), Jimenez (5), Plunkett (5), Martinson (8) and Noriega. W: Parrish (4-3). L: Jimenez (0-1). Save: Nunez (1). RBI: NWA — Guzman 3 (7), Dungan (41); Tulsa — Noriega (2). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: NWA 4, Tulsa 7. T: 2:38. A: 4,961.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World