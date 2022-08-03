Drillers update: Naturals' big third inning sinks Tulsa

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Jonathan Bowlan, (0-1, 9.82 ERA); Tulsa, TBA.

Season series: Naturals lead 9-5

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 9 vs. Midland ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday

The Tulsa Drillers were hurt in the third inning by a pair of both errors and homers in a 6-4 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

All six of the Naturals runs came in the third inning, while the Drillers scored two runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. Ryan Ward hit his second home run in as many nights as he continues to lead Double-A with 26 homers this season.

Nick Robertson started on the mound as an opener for the Drillers. The right-hander gave up one hit and struck out two hitters in his scoreless inning of work.

Bobby Miller followed out of the bullpen for the first time in 21 career games with the Drillers. After Miller pitched a scoreless second inning, the rails came off in the third, with Miller tossing 33 pitches and earning just one out before his night ended.

The Drillers committed two errors in the third that helped the Naturals score six runs in the frame. A fielding error from Justin Yurchak and a single put two runners on for Tyler Gentry, who gave the Naturals the lead with a three-run homer. A walk and a throwing error on an attempted steal put John Rave on third base in position to score on Logan Porter's single. The next batter, CJ Alexander, hit his own home run to put Northwest Arkansas up 6-0.

The Drillers cut into the lead with two runs in the fifth inning on a Leonel Valera double to right field that scored Buddy Reed, and Jonny DeLuca followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Carson Taylor. Two more runs halved the deficit in the eighth on Ward's homer.

A pair of walks in the ninth brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, but Valera flew out to right field to end the Drillers threat and the game.

NATURALS 6, DRILLERS 4

TUL;000;020;020;--;4;6;3

NWA;006;000;00X;--;6;9;0

Robertson, Miller (2), Percival (3), Gibbens (5), Hernandez (6), Leasure (8) and Taylor; Sikkema, Woods (5), Lacy (7), Dipoto (9) and Porter. W: Woods (1-0). L: Miller (5-5). HR: TUL, Ward (26); NWA, Gentry (10), Alexander (2). RBI: TUL, DeLuca (17), Valera (20), Ward 2 (63); NWA, Alexander 2 (10), Gentry 3 (36), Porter (44). E: TUL, Valera (12), Yurchak (5), Taylor (6). LOB: TUL, 5; NWA, 10. T: 2:41. A: 1,893.

— From Staff Reports