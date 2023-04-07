Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: San Antonio, RHP Duncan Snider (2022: 6-1, 4.31 ERA at Single-A Lake Elsinore; 3-5, 5.82 at independent Lake Country); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (2022: 2-4, 2.45 combined at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and Great Lakes).

Promotions: Grand Slam Saturday — The first 1,500 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive Drillers hoodies that will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL, XXXL and youth large sizes. After more than 100 entries, Jace Bryant is the winner of the Tulsa’s Got Talent National Anthem contest, presented by the Tulsa World, and he will sing the national anthem before the game.

On deck: 6:05 p.m. April 18 vs. Wichita (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Friday's recap: Jackson Wolf combined with three relievers on a one-hitter to lead San Antonio past Tulsa 2-0 on Friday night at ONEOK Field. Wolf pitched five hitless innings, walked one and struck out four as he threw only 46 pitches.

Tulsa's only hit came when Jorbit Vivas lined reliever Nolan Watson's first pitch for a single to lead off the eighth inning. The Drillers only had four baserunners. San Antonio, which lost 7-0 on Thursday, evened the series at 1-1 going into the finale Saturday.

Effective start: For the second night in a row, the Drillers received a strong four-inning effort from their starting pitcher. On Friday, Nick Frasso allowed one run on four hits, struck out six and didn’t issue a walk. He threw 47 of 65 pitches for strikes. San Antonio’s run off him came in the fourth as Daniel Johnson bunted for a two-out hit, advanced to third on Luis Aviles’ bloop single, and scored on the front end of a double steal.

Frasso was charged with the loss -- his first regular-season decision in 17 pro starts. San Antonio's other run scored when Alec Gamboa walked Michael De La Cruz with the bases loaded in the sixth. Gamboa walked three in a row after Pedro Castellanos' single.

Pitcher to watch: River Ryan, who will be Saturday’s starter, had a strong spring training to earn a spot on the Drillers’ pitching staff. He was acquired by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers from the San Diego Padres for former Drillers batting champion Matt Beaty a few days before last season. Ryan had a combined 2.45 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings for Rancho Cucamonga and Great Lakes last season. “He has an electric arm,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Long outing: Tulsa right-hander Emmet Sheehan’s five relief innings were matched by two other Texas League pitchers Thursday for the longest outing of the season’s opening night.

Fire it up: A new flame from atop the oil derrick at ONEOK Field was unveiled during the opener. The flame will be used to celebrate home runs and wins.

On the radio: Bruce Howard, who was the Drillers’ radio voice from 1989-95, will join Dennis Higgins on about half of the home broadcasts this season. Higgins is in his team-record 14th season as the Drillers’ primary radio announcer.

MISSIONS 2, DRILLERS 0

San Antonio 000 101 000 — 2 6 0

Tulsa 000 000 000 — 0 1 1

Wolf, Kopps (6), Watson (8), Pelham (9) and De La Cruz; Frasso, Dodson (5), Gamboa (6), Little (6), Harris (8), Bettencourt (9) and Taylor. W: Wolf (1-0). L: Frasso (0-1). Save: Pelham (1), RBI: SA, De La Cruz (1). E: Tulsa, Taylor (1). LOB: San Antonio 9, Tulsa 3. T: 2:22. A: 6,416.

Friday’s lineups: San Antonio — 1, Korry Howell, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Connor Hollis, 2B (5-0-1-0); 3, Evan Mendoza, SS (4-0-0-0); 4, Tirso Ornelas, RF (4-0-0-0); 5, Pedro Castellanos, 1B (4-0-2-0); 6, Daniel Johnson, LF (4-2-1-0); 7, Luis Aviles, 3B (3-0-1-0); 8, Jorge Ona, DH (2-0-0-0); 9, Michael De La Cruz, C (2-0-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, CF (2-0-0-0); 2, Eddys Leonard, SS (4-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-0-0); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-0); 5, Jose Ramos, LF (3-0-0-0); 6, Jorbit Vivas, 2B (3-0-1-0); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-0-0); 8, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-0-0); 9, Josh Stowers, DH (3-0-0-0).