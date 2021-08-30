Drillers update: Miguel Vargas, Devin Mann carry hitting streaks into final homestand

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Michael Bretell (1-3, 6.43 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 11-7
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Springfield
Driller bits
Homestand starts: After Monday's open date, the Drillers will start their final homestand Tuesday with the first of six games against the Springfield Cardinals. Tulsa (55-47) is coming off two consecutive losses that capped a 3-3 series at Wichita while Springfield (37-65) is in a 2-9 stretch. Promotions on the homestand include Los Angeles Dodgers replica World Series rings on Thursday, and fireworks after the games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Hot hitters: Miguel Vargas has a five-game hitting streak with seven hits in his last 12 at-bats. Devin Mann is hitting .333 during an eight-game hitting streak. Ryan Noda was 6-for-13 with three homers in the Wichita series before striking out four times Sunday. Noda's 65 RBIs are tied for the Double-A Central lead with former Northwest Arkansas catcher MJ Melendez and his 26 homers are two behind Melendez for the lead in that category.
By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages — Justin Yurchak (.411-Injured List), Vargas (.321), James Outman (.295-IL), Hunter Feduccia (.242), Michael Busch (.241), Noda (.240), Clayton Daniel (.236), Juan Zabala (.231), Mann (.228), Jacob Amaya (.223), Stevie Berman (.165). Noda leads Tulsa with 26 homers and 65 RBIs. Guillermo Zuniga (6-1) and Justin Hagenman (6-4) lead in pitching wins.
Scouting report: Springfield's top players are catcher Ivan Herrera (14 HRs, 52 RBIs) and shortstop Delvin Perez (.269). Former Oklahoma State lefty Garrett Williams joined Springfield's bullpen Aug. 10 after being sent down from Triple-A Memphis.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World