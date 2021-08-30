Drillers update: Miguel Vargas, Devin Mann carry hitting streaks into final homestand

Hot hitters: Miguel Vargas has a five-game hitting streak with seven hits in his last 12 at-bats. Devin Mann is hitting .333 during an eight-game hitting streak. Ryan Noda was 6-for-13 with three homers in the Wichita series before striking out four times Sunday. Noda's 65 RBIs are tied for the Double-A Central lead with former Northwest Arkansas catcher MJ Melendez and his 26 homers are two behind Melendez for the lead in that category.