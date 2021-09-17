Drillers update: Midland makes early lead stand up in 10-4 win over Tulsa

Saturday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa, Landon Knack (2-1, 5.30 ERA); Midland, TBD
Season series: Series tied 2-2.
On deck: 2 p.m. Sunday at Midland
Friday’s recap: Midland built an early lead and then cruised past the Tulsa Drillers, 10-4, on Friday night in Midland.
Max Schuemann went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI to pace the RockHounds' 10-hit attack offense. Midland starting pitcher Jared Koenig (7-5) allowed four hits and one earned run over seven innings to get the win.
Tulsa right fielder Devin Mann drove in a pair of runs, while first baseman Justin Yurchak had a pair of hits, including a double.
MIDLAND 10, TULSA 4
Tulsa;000;001;003;—;4;9;0
Midland;104;200;03X;—;10;10;0
Varland, Solbach (3), Jimenez (7), Drury (8) and Marte; Koenig, Highberger (8), Marinez (9) and Schwarz. W: Koenig (7-5). L: Varland (1-4). HR: Midland — Santos (13). Calabuig (5). RBI: Tulsa — Marte (5), Yurchak (26)), Mann 2 (62); Midland — Calabuig 4 (33), Schwarz (36) Schuemann 2 (20), Santos 3 (59). LOB: Tulsa, 8, Midland, 6. T: 3:02. A: 3,269.
