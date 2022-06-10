 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TULSA DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Mickey Mantle MVP ring giveaway set for Saturday

  • 0
Mickey Mantle (copy)

New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle’s 1957 MVP season will be remembered during a promotion Saturday at ONEOK Field.

 AP photo

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Alec Marsh (1-3, 6.10 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-2, 5.40 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 3-1

Promotions: Mickey Mantle 1957 MVP Ring giveaway — The first 2,000 fans to enter with a paid admission through the Oil Derrick, UHM First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mickey Mantle’s 1957 American League MVP season. His sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be available to visit with fans.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. NW Arkansas (Family Funday, Drillers team poster giveaway)

Driller bits

Web gem: Drillers left fielder Ryan Ward made a sliding catch just inside the foul line to rob NWA’s Jake Means of a hit in the sixth inning Friday.

People are also reading…

On the mound: A pitching highlight for Tulsa in Friday’s 13-4 loss was Guillermo Zuniga striking out the side on only 12 pitches in the ninth.

Good start: Leonel Valera has a hit in his first six games with Tulsa after moving up from High-A Great Lakes.

Injury report: Drillers third baseman Kody Hoese, who has been on the Injured List (groin) since May 31, is expected to be sidelined for two more weeks.

Family ties: NWA’s Jonah Dipoto, who picked up the save against Tulsa in Thursday’s doubleheader opener, is the son of Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, who pitched in the majors from 1993-2000.

Friday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Maikel Garcia, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 6-2-2-3); 2, Nick Loftin, DH (4-2-2-1); 3, Michael Massey, 2B (2-2-1-2); 4, Logan Porter, C (4-1-2-0); 5, John Rave, CF (4-1-0-1); 6, Seuly Matias, RF (2-2-1-2), Ryan Grotjohn, PR/RF (0-1-0-0); 7, Tucker Bradley, LF (4-0-1-1); 8, Robbie Glendinning, 1B (4-1-2-2); 9, Jake Means, 3B (4-1-0-1).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, LF (4-0-1-2); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0); 3, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-1-0); 4, Andy Pages, RF (3-1-1-1); 5, Carson Taylor, DH (3-0-0-0); 6, Devin Mann, 2B (4-0-0-0); 7, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-0); 8, Leonel Valera, 3B (4-1-1-0); 9, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-1-1-1).

— Barry Lewis,

Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hot-hitting Kody Hoese propels Drillers past Cardinals

Hot-hitting Kody Hoese propels Drillers past Cardinals

Hoese went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to help lead the Drillers past the Springfield Cardinals 8-6 at ONEOK Field. In his last 13 games, Hoese is batting .400 with 12 RBIs as he has raised his batting average from .200 to .276.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert