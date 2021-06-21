Drillers update: Michael Grove gets starting nod for homestand opener against Cards

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Kyle Leahy (0-6, 11.08 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-2, 10.64 ERA)
Season series: First meeting
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Springfield (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Homestand starts: After Monday's open date, the Drillers will start a 12-game homestand Tuesday with the first of six games against the Springfield Cardinals. Tulsa has lost seven of its past eight games. The Drillers batted .160 during their six-game series that ended Sunday against Arkansas.
Lineup addition: Third baseman Miguel Vargas is expected to make his ONEOK Field debut Tuesday after joining the Drillers last week. After going hitless in his first two games, he is 3-for-9 with two homers and four RBIs. He was called up from Single-A Great Lakes, where he had seven homers and 16 RBIs with a .314 batting average that included a 26-game hitting streak.
Scouting report: Springfield's top player is second baseman Nolan Gorman, who is the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect. Gorman is batting .303 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs.
By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages (minimum 25 ABs) — Donovan Casey (.273), Carlos Rincon (.255), Michael Busch (.231), Ryan Noda (.229), Jeren Kendall (.204), Romer Cuadrado (.202), Stevie Berman (.195), Hunter Feduccia (.190), Devin Mann (.179), Jacob Amaya (.178) and Kody Hoese (.178). Noda leads the team with nine homers, and Rincon and Amaya have seven. RBI leaders are Kendall and Rincon with 24. Pitching wins leaders are Guillermo Zuniga (5-1) and Justin Hagenman (4-1).
Clutch hitter: Kendall has the winning hit in four of Tulsa's last five victories.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World