Drillers update: Michael Grove delivers best start of the season

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (3-1, 4.46 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 1.47 ERA)

Season series: Tied 6-6

Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- General admission lawn tickets and select concession items are $2.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws)

Driller bits

Grove's progress: Drillers right-hander Michael Grove, a Los Angeles Dodgers second-round draft choice in 2018, carried a 10.64 ERA through eight starts entering this homestand. Grove, however, showed improvement as he allowed only one run in seven innings over two starts during the series against Springfield. Sunday was his best start of the season as he issued a season-low one walk in 3 1/3 shutout innings and struck out three. He threw 44 of 68 pitches for strikes.