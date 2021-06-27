Drillers update: Michael Grove delivers best start of the season

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (3-1, 4.46 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 1.47 ERA)
Season series: Tied 6-6
Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- General admission lawn tickets and select concession items are $2.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Grove's progress: Drillers right-hander Michael Grove, a Los Angeles Dodgers second-round draft choice in 2018, carried a 10.64 ERA through eight starts entering this homestand. Grove, however, showed improvement as he allowed only one run in seven innings over two starts during the series against Springfield. Sunday was his best start of the season as he issued a season-low one walk in 3 1/3 shutout innings and struck out three. He threw 44 of 68 pitches for strikes.
"He had really good stuff today," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Give credit to (Springfield), they fouled off a lot of pitches and got his pitch count up. Going forward, this is something to build on and we look forward for him to go 4-5 innings."
Sunday's batting orders: Springfield -- 1, Delvin Perez, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-0); 2, Nolan Gorman, 2B (4-1-1-0); 3, Ivan Herrera, DH (5-0-2-1); 4, Alec Burleson, RF (4-1-1-0); 5, Luken Baker, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, Brendan Donovan, 3B (4-1-1-0): 7, Justin Toerner, CF (3-1-1-0); 8, Austin Antonini, C (4-0-1-1); 9, David Vinsky, LF (2-0-0-0), Nick Plummer, LF (1-0-0-0).
Tulsa -- 1, Donovan Casey, RF (4-0-1-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-0-0-0); 4, Carlos Rincon, LF (3-2-0-0); 5, Ryan Noda, 1B (4-1-1-0); 6, Devin Mann, 2B (3-0-2-0); 7, Romer Cuadrado, DH (3-0-0-1), Michael Busch, PH (0-1-0-0); 8, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-1-0-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-1-2-4).
Roster moves: The Drillers sent catcher Juan Zabala from their development list to high Single-A Great Lakes and received catcher Andres Noriega from extended spring training. In five games, Zabala was 3-for-15 with a homer. Noriega, 20, was assigned to the Drillers development list. He went 0-for-1 in one game with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.
All-stars postponed: The second game of the High School Baseball Senior Series, presented by Tulsa Tech, that was scheduled to be played Sunday night at ONEOK Field, was postponed because of weather forecasts. The Drillers will work with organizers to reschedule the game.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World