Drillers update: Michael Busch's power-hitting pace far ahead of 2021 going into homestand opener

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-0, 0.69 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Corpus Christi (Kids' Opening Day Parade, Weather Safety Program, PGA Championship trophy)

Driller bits

Hot hitter: Tulsa's Michael Busch and Springfield's Moises Gomez are tied for second in the Texas League with 18 RBIs -- three behind former Drillers infielder Brandon Dixon of San Antonio. Busch's seven homers in 15 games are second -- two behind Gomez. Busch has five homers in the past five games. Last year with Tulsa, Busch didn't hit his seventh homer until his 47th game and get his 18th RBI until his 50th game.

Long time, no see: Tuesday's game is the opener of a six-game series that runs through Sunday. It will be the Hooks' first visit to ONEOK Field since Aug. 25, 2019, and the first between the teams since Sept. 2, 2019, in that regular season's finale at Corpus Christi.

Busy pitcher: Tulsa's Guillermo Zuniga leads TL pitchers with seven appearances. Opponents are batting .176 against him.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

