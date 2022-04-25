 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drillers update: Michael Busch's power-hitting pace far ahead of 2021 going into homestand opener

  • 0
Tulsa Drillers vs Amarillo Sod Poodles (copy)

Tulsa Drillers' Michael Busch has five homers in his past five games and is among the Texas League's hitting leaders. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD FILE

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-0, 0.69 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Corpus Christi (Kids' Opening Day Parade, Weather Safety Program, PGA Championship trophy)

Driller bits

People are also reading…

Hot hitter: Tulsa's Michael Busch and Springfield's Moises Gomez are tied for second in the Texas League with 18 RBIs -- three behind former Drillers infielder Brandon Dixon of San Antonio. Busch's seven homers in 15 games are second -- two behind Gomez. Busch has five homers in the past five games. Last year with Tulsa, Busch didn't hit his seventh homer until his 47th game and get his 18th RBI until his 50th game.

Long time, no see: Tuesday's game is the opener of a six-game series that runs through Sunday. It will be the Hooks' first visit to ONEOK Field since Aug. 25, 2019, and the first between the teams since Sept. 2, 2019, in that regular season's finale at Corpus Christi.

Busy pitcher: Tulsa's Guillermo Zuniga leads TL pitchers with seven appearances. Opponents are batting .176 against him.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa Drillers' 2022 roster

Tulsa Drillers' 2022 roster

Fourteen of the 16 pitchers were with Tulsa last season and 22 of the 28 Drillers on the active roster ended 2021 with them.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert