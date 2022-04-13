Drillers update: Michael Busch's blasts highlight slugfest with Sod Poodles

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Drey Jameson (0-1, 21.60 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (2021 — 0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Promotions: Will Smith Go Green Jersey Giveaway — The first 1,000 fans, ages 5 and up, who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood gates will receive Will Smith Drillers Go Green jerseys. Smith, a Los Angeles Dodgers catcher, played for the Drillers in 2017-18. Available sizes will include adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL sizes plus youth large sizes. Drillers players will be wearing special “Go Green” jerseys. “Go Green” reps will be located on the concourse for tips and reminders on recycling.Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite and Coors Light will be available on the left and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for $2 each at the main concessions stands. White Claws will be on sale for $3 each and Blue Moon for $4. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Amarillo (Fireworks, Jackie Robinson Night)

Driller bits

Busch’s blasts: Tulsa’s Michael Busch had two homers and six RBIs in a two-inning span against Amarillo on Wednesday. In the fourth inning, Busch lined an opposite-field homer over the left-field wall that tied the game at 7. In the fifth, Busch launched a towering grand slam over the right field wall to put Tulsa ahead 11-8. It was the second two-homer, six-RBI game for Busch in a span of four home games at ONEOK Field as he also did that last Sept. 4 in the penultimate home game of 2021. Those are Busch’s only two multi-homer games with the Drillers.

Running late: Wednesday’s game was not completed before the World’s print deadline. Go to tulsaworld.com for a game story.

Kendall breaks out: Drillers outfielder Jeren Kendall, who had been 0-for-8 this season, had three hits in the first six innings Wednesday.

Grove’s start: Drillers pitcher Michael Grove breezed through the first three innings Wednesday as he retired nine of the first 10 batters. But then Eduardo Diaz’s pop-fly double that opened the fourth, an error on shortstop Jacob Amaya and a missed tag on a grounder led to Grove’s exit with two outs and he was charged with four runs. Amarillo scored seven in the fourth — only one was earned — the last three came on Corbin Carroll’s towering homer.

Fletcher torments Drillers: Amarillo’s Dominic Fletcher had his seventh multi-hit game Wednesday in his past eight against the Drillers dating back to last season. Fletcher had a three-run double in the sixth inning that cut Tulsa’s lead to 13-11. On Tuesday, Fletcher’s two-run single in the eighth lifted Amarillo to a 4-3 win in Tulsa’s home opener.

Familiar foe: Amarillo coach Javier Colina played for the Drillers in 2003 when he batted .278 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs.

Rough openers: The Drillers have lost five of their last six home openers.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

