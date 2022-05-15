Drillers update: Michael Busch leaves with a bang; Dodgers call up Michael Grove

Tuesday

Up next: 11:05 a.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, at HODGETOWN, Amarillo, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-3, 6.85 ERA); Amarillo, RHP Deyni Olivero (0-2, 7.62 ERA)

Season series: Tied 3-3

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 24 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Busch's farewell: Tulsa second baseman Michael Busch was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Sunday's game. Busch, one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects, had 11 homers and 29 RBIs with a .306 batting average this season after spending all of last year with Tulsa. Busch is in the Texas League's top-five this year in homers, RBIs, slugging percentage, walks and runs. In his last Drillers at-bat, he homered over the center-field wall in the third inning.

"We wanted to get him a couple at-bats today," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "I told him if it was a little bit closer of a game we wouldn't have taken him out, but he's played every game this week and ending it on a great note going to Triple-A would be the right thing to do."

Grove debuts in majors: Michael Grove's turn in Tulsa's rotation would have been Sunday, but he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers instead as he made his major league debut. He allowed four runs (none earned) and three hits with three walks and three strikeouts against Philadelphia at Dodger Stadium. Grove didn't receive a decision as the Dodgers rallied for a 5-4 win.

Attendance report: The six-game series against Frisco drew a total paid attendance of 38,791 to ONEOK Field, an average of 6,465.

Sunday’s lineups: Frisco — 1, J.P. Martinez, CF (5-2-2-0); 2, Jonathan Ornelas, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 6-1-2-2); 3, Blaine Crim, 1B (4-2-1-0); 4, Ezequiel Duran, 2B (4-5-4-5); 5, Dustin Harris, DH (6-2-2-4); 6, Josh Stowers, RF (5-3-3-5); 7, Trey Hair, 3B (5-0-1-0); 8, Kellen Strahm, LF (5-0-1-0), Sandro Fabian, LF (0-0-0-0); 9, Jordan Procyshen, C (4-2-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Michael Busch, 2B (1-2-1-1), Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-0-0-0); 2, Andy Pages, RF (3-1-1-0); Jacob Amaya, SS (5-2-3-0); 3, James Outman, LF (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-1-1); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B/2B (3-0-0-1); 6, Carson Taylor, DH (4-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann (3-0-0-0); 8, Brandon Lewis, 1B/3B (3-0-0-0); 9, Chris Betts, C (3-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

