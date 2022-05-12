 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Mark Washington saves win; Fireworks set Friday

  • Updated
MarkWashingtonBB (copy) (copy)

Tulsa Drillers relief pitcher Mark Washington. COURTESY

 COURTESY

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, LHP Cody Bradford (2-2, 9.45 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 3-0

Promotions: Fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Frisco (T-Town Clowns Jersey giveaway)

Driller bits

Hot relief: Tulsa’s Mark Washington gave up his first run in his past eight outings Thursday, but picked up a two-inning save, finishing with a perfect ninth against Frisco. His overall ERA is 1.40 in 11 games.

“He’s been lights out,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Makeup date set: The Drillers’ rainout from May 3 at Wichita has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader at 4:35 p.m. June 15 at ONEOK Field. Wichita will be the home team in the nightcap, which will be the makeup game.

Frisco vs Tulsa: Frisco’s all-time record in Tulsa is 53-65. The RoughRiders are 115-121 overall against the Drillers since they began playing in 2003.

Familiar foe: Frisco pitching coach Jeff Andrews held that position with the Drillers from 1988-90, including their ‘88 championship team.

Thursday’s lineups: Frisco — 1, J.P Martinez, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-0); 2, Justin Foscue, 2B (3-0-2-3); 3, Ezequiel Duran, SS (4-0-1-1); 4, Dustin Harris, DH (4-1-0-0); 5, Blaine Crim, 1B (4-2-2-1); 6, Trey Hair, 3B (5-0-1-2); 7, David Garcia, C (4-1-1-0); 8, Kellen Strahm, LF (1-2-0-0); 9, Josh Stowers, RF (4-1-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, LF (3-2-1-0); 3, James Outman, RF (4-2-2-2); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-2-1); 5, Justin Yurchak, DH (3-1-0-0); 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (5-2-2-3); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-1-3-0); 8, Kody Hoese (4-0-3-1); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

