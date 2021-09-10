Drillers update: Mann homers twice as Drillers snap losing skid in Amarillo

Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown, Amarillo
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: Tulsa, Gus Varland (1-3, 3.98 ERA); Amarillo, Bryce Jarvis (1-2, 6.04)
Season series: Amarillo leads 3-1.
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Amarillo
Friday’s recap: Devin Mann hit two homers and drove in four runs as the Tulsa Drillers held on for an 8-7 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday in Amarillo.
Friday’s lineups: Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (3-1-2-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-1-2-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (5-0-0-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, DH (5-1-1-0); 6, Devin Mann, RF (2-3-2-4); 7, Ryan Noda, LF (5-2-3-2X); 8, Hamlet Marte, C (4-0-1-0); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-1).
Amarillo — 1, Eduardo Diaz, RF (3-1-1-0); 2, Geraldo Perdomo, SS (5-1-1-2); 3, Stone Garrett, DH (4-0-1-0); 4, Buddy Kennedy, 3B (4-1-2-0); 5, Dominic Fletcher, CF (4-0-0-1); 6, Dominic Canzone, LF (4-1-1-1); 7, Andy Yerzy, 1B (4-1-1-1); 8, Dominic Miroglio, C (4-1-2-1); 9, Luis Alejandro Basabe, 2B (4-1-1-1).
Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7
Tulsa 101 221 002 — 8 12 0
Amarillo 000 023 002 — 7 10 0
Grove, Brickhouse (6), Zuniga (9), Ochsenbein (9) and Marte; Jameson, Rodriguez (6), Lewis (8) and Miroglio. W: Grove (1-4). L: James (3-1). HR: Ochsenbein (8). Tulsa — Mann 2 (11), Noda (27); Amarillo — Perdomo (5), Yerzy (4), Basabe (9), Canzone (6), Miroglio (10). RBI: Tulsa — Mann 4 (54), Noda 2 (69), Amaya (46), Vargas (56); Amarillo — Basabe (30), Fletcher (50), Canzone (21), Miroglio (33), Perdomo 2 (28), Yerzy (11). LOB: Tulsa, 8, Amarillo, 4. T: 3:03. A: 5,609.