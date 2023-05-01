Tuesday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: San Antonio, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 2-1

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Woody Guthrie Center — The Drillers celebrate the center's 10th anniversary. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games.

On deck: 11:05 a.m. Wednesday vs. San Antonio (Weather School day)

Driller bits

Homestand opens: The season's longest homestand — 12 games — opens Tuesday with the early starting time of 6:05 p.m. San Antonio will be the opponent through Sunday. It will be the Missions' second series in Tulsa this season after not having played at ONEOK Field since the 2018 Texas League Championship Series.

Dramatic homer: The Drillers are coming off their first losing series of the season after dropping four of six games at Arkansas. Tulsa snapped its four-game losing streak with an 11-10, 10-inning win Sunday. Jonny DeLuca snapped an 8-8 tie with a two-run homer in the 10th and Diego Cartaya added a two-out RBI single.

Strong starts: In Sunday's game, Nick Frasso allowed one hit in four shutout innings and had four strikeouts as he improved his ERA to 1.23. Landon Knack set his pro career-high with 11 strikeouts in five shutout innings Saturday.

Roster moves: The Drillers' only hit Saturday was by Bryson Brigman, who had just returned from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Tulsa's corresponding move was returning infielder Kenneth Betancourt to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Brigman had a two-run single Sunday.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World