Drillers update: Long homestand opens with fireworks, 918 weekend

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV. KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Casey Legumina (1-3, 6.48 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (4-3, 4.12 ERA). Miller started the Futures Game last Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Miller allowed one run on one hit with one walk and struck out three in an inning.

Season series: Drillers lead 11-4

Promotions: Fireworks/918 Weekend — The Drillers will wear specially designed 918 uniform during the three-game series against Wichita. After the game, there will be a Tulsa-themed fireworks show. Also, Tulsa-area artist Scott Taylor will produce a unique ONEOK Field and Tulsa Skyline painting on the concourse during the game. The painting will be available in a silent auction during the game with the proceeds benefitting the Diamond Dreams Foundation. Mike Coolbaugh Remembrance — The Drillers will pay tribute to the club’s former player and coach, Mike Coolbaugh, on the 15th anniversary of his death. He died after being struck by a foul ball during a game on July 22, 2007, at Arkansas. The Drillers team will wear special No. 29 armbands and a tribute will be shown on the video board.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Fireworks/918 Beerfest)

Driller Bits

Homestand starts: The Drillers on Friday open a nine-game homestand, their second longest of the season. After a 5-7 trip, they have been off the past four days due to the Major League All-Star break.

Propeller Series: The Drillers need only two wins in the final nine meetings to clinch the Coors Light Propeller Series against Wichita. The Propeller Trophy is awarded to the team that wins the season series between the rivals. Wichita won last year on a tiebreaker.

Rough series: The Drillers allowed 13 runs or more in three of their final four games before the break.

Streak ends: In last Saturday's game, the Drillers snapped their opponents' streak of 39 consecutive stolen bases.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World