Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Friday — Springfield, RHP Logan Gragg (0-0, 6.43 ERA); Tulsa — RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 1.50 ERA); Saturday — Springfield, RHP Brandon Komar (1-1, 4.12 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-1, 1.69 ERA); Sunday — Springfield, Wilfredo Pereira (0-2, 4.21 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 2.12 ERA)

Promotions: Friday — Fireworks, T-Town Clowns Weekend starts as the Drillers will wear special on-field jerseys and hats. Saturday — T-Town Clowns jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, and there will be an auction of the special T-Town jerseys the Drillers are wearing. Sunday — Kids East Free/Mother’s Day. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. The first 500 moms to enter the ballpark will receive a Drillers Silicone Wine Glass. Before the game, moms and their kids are invited to play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and after the game run the bases.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. May 23 vs. NW Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Hot streak continues: Eddys Leonard's two-run homer in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in Tulsa's 5-3 win over Springfield on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Tulsa (20-10) has won three in a row over the Cardinals (13-17) and nine of its past 10 games.

Emmet Sheehan delivered another scoreless performance by a Drillers starting pitcher as he allowed only one hit in 4 2/3 innings, but was unusually wild with five walks. He also struck out five.

First pitch: LIV golfer Chase Koepka threw a ceremonial first pitch before Thursday’s game against Springfield. Other LIV golfers joining him on the field wearing Drillers jerseys were brother Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolff. All are competing in the LIV Tulsa tournament that starts Friday at Cedar Ridge Country Club and all are on the Smash GC team.

Roster moves: Drillers reliever Cole Percival was released by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers. Jake Pilarski, who leads the minors with 10 saves and has a 0.66 ERA, was promoted to Tulsa from High-A Great Lakes. He picked up a save in his Drillers debut Thursday. Percival had a 10.98 ERA in 17 appearances over the past two seasons with the Drillers.

Toerner’s web gem: In Tulsa’s 3-0 win Wednesday, Springfield right fielder Justin Toerner reached over the wall to rob Brandon Lewis of a home run. It wasn’t the first time he has done that ONEOK Field. Twice in 2019, he made similar game-ending plays.

Shutout pitching: The Drillers’ five shutouts are tied with High-A Western Michigan for the minors’ lead.

DRILLERS 5, CARDINALS 3

Springfield 000 001 011 — 3 6 2

Tulsa 002 002 10x — 5 7 2

Lunn, Trogrlic-Iverson (6), Granillo (8) and Pages; Sheehan, Rooney (5), Fisher (7), Pilarski (9) and Cartaya. W: Rooney (2-1). L: Lunn (0-3). Save: Pilarski (1). HR: Springfield, Redmond (11), Buchberger (6); Tulsa, Leonard (3). RBI: Springfield, Redmond (29), Buchberger (12), Koperniak (14); Tulsa, Leonard 2 (8), Pages (24), Cartaya (13). E: Springfield, Mendlinger (1), Buchberger (2); Tulsa, Rooney (1), Lewis (4). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Springfield 11, Tulsa 7. T: 2:27. A: 4,053.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World