Drillers update: Less is more for reliever Bryan Brickhouse

Tuesday
Up next: 7:10 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (2-1, 2.76 ERA); Arkansas, RHP Alejandro Requena (2-1, 5.64 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 5-1
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 22 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Brickhouse's progress: Bryan Brickhouse has a 2.35 ERA in four relief appearances with the Drillers. Brickhouse, 29, had a 7.25 ERA in 18 games with Northwest Arkansas in 2018-19. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about Brickhouse's progress: "He used to throw everything so hard, at least when we played them, he just tried to go hard with the fastball. Now, he's got a changeup and a curveball. When he's got those three pitches working, he's tough to hit."
Good impression: Shortstop Luis Diaz made his Drillers debut on Saturday. He had never played previously above the rookie level. Hennessey said, "He's a tremendous athlete with a very good arm."
Productive hits: Tulsa won four of six games in last week's series against Wichita despite batting only .198. The Drillers were off Monday before opening a six-game series Tuesday at Arkansas.
Attendance report: The Drillers averaged 5,800 for their first six home games played with full capacity allowed at ONEOK Field.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World