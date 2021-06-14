Drillers update: Less is more for reliever Bryan Brickhouse

Tuesday

Driller bits

Brickhouse's progress: Bryan Brickhouse has a 2.35 ERA in four relief appearances with the Drillers. Brickhouse, 29, had a 7.25 ERA in 18 games with Northwest Arkansas in 2018-19. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about Brickhouse's progress: "He used to throw everything so hard, at least when we played them, he just tried to go hard with the fastball. Now, he's got a changeup and a curveball. When he's got those three pitches working, he's tough to hit."