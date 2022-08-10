Drillers update: Leonel Valera's walk-off homer in 9th inning tops RockHounds

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP J.T. Ginn (0-2, 6.10 ERA); Tulsa, TBA. Ginn was the New York Mets' second-round draft choice in 2020. Oakland acquired him in the Chris Bassitt trade March 12.

Season series: Drillers lead 5-3

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday/Noodlers Weekend — Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving on the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks also will be $2. Karbach Ranch Water will be $3 and Jukebock is $4 per serving. There will also be some food specials available through the Noodlers weekend that will include fried catfish po boy’s and a fried catfish basket. Both items will be available at the Greenwood Smoke Shack. Noodlers Chill-N-Reel giveaway — As seen on ABC’s "Shark Tank," the first 1,000 fans, age 21 and older, to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Noodlers Chill-N-Reel, which is a can holder with fishing line attached to the side so everyone can easily drink while they fish. There will also be Chill-N-Reel demonstrations on the concourse throughout the night.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Friday vs. Midland (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Longest start: Leonel Valera's two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning gave the Drillers a 4-2 win over the RockHounds on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

Valera's one-out blast over the right-center wall drove in Chris Betts, who lined an opposite-field single. The Drillers (57-45, 17-18 second half) rallied on their co-chairman Dale Hubbard's birthday as they snapped a three-game winning streak for Midland (54-50, 23-12). Valera was greeted with a water-bucket shower as he crossed home plate.

It was a timely comeback for the Drillers, who have several key players on the injured list.

"We're short, guys are grinding and the heart these guys have, it's really fun to watch," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "It's a good win, they're all good, but tonight just seemed different because we're short."

Valera is batting a team-high .295 among players on the active roster.

"He is one of the most talented guys in our (Dodgers) organization skill-wise," Hennessey said. "He has some power and can really run. His game is progressing and he's maturing as a player. It was great to see him go the other way and not try to do too much. The sky's the limit for him."

Tulsa tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the sixth. Andy Pages led off with a double into the right-center gap and scored on Justin Yurchak's ground-rule double. Brandon Lewis followed with a tying single.

Midland loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but reliever Jose Hernandez (3-2) retired McDonald, who lined out on a 3-2 pitch.

Longest start: Tulsa lefty Alec Gamboa, who has a 9-0 record, made the longest of his four starts this season as he allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings. He walked three and struck out three as he threw 55 of 86 pitches for strikes. His longest previous outing was four innings. Gamboa, who leads the Drillers in wins, was pitching a shutout until giving up fifth-inning solo homers by Midland's Mickey McDonald and Zach Gelof, but then he retired the next seven batters before exiting.

"Tonight he located his fastball well," Hennessey said. "He had the slider and cutter working tonight, and threw a few changeups, just mixed his pitches. Just a confident look. He pitched to contact so he kept his pitch count down. He gave us a chance to win."

Roster moves: The Drillers added outfielder Ismael Alcantara and pitcher Adolfo Ramirez from High-A Great Lakes. Ramirez was 5-0 with a 3.51 ERA at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He made two appearances at Great Lakes and pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in his Tulsa debut Sunday. Alcantara batted .183 with 28 RBIs at Great Lakes.

Wednesday

DRILLERS 4, ROCKHOUNDS 2

Midland;000;020;000;—;2;7;0

Tulsa;000;002;002;—;4;8;0

H. Harris, Conley (5), Danielak (6), Cohen (9) and Soderstrom; Gamboa, Leasure (8), Hernandez (9) and Betts. W: Hernandez (3-2). L: Cohen (3-4). HR: Midland, Gelof (8), McDonald (1); Tulsa, Valera (5). RBI: Midland, Gelof (42), McDonald (5). Tulsa, Valera 2 (28), Lewis (44), Yurchak (34). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Midland 7, Tulsa 8. T: 2:29. A: 4,039.

Wednesday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2, Zack Gelof, 2B (4-1-1-1); 3, Logan Davidson, SS (2-0-0-0); 4, Jordan Diaz, 1B (4-0-2-0), Chase Calabuig, PR/1B (0-0-0-0); 5, Tyler Soderstrom, 1B (3-0-0-0); 6, JJ Schwarz, DH (4-0-1-1); 7, Brett Harris, 3B (4-0-1-0); 8, Devin Foyle, RF (3-0-0-0); 9, Mickey McDonald, LF (4-1-2-1).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-1-2); 2, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, CF (4-1-2-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, LF (3-1-1-1); 5, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-1-1); 6, Ryan January, DH (3-0-0-0); 7, Ty Kelly, RF (4-0-1-0); 8, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (4-0-1-0); 9, Chris Betts, C (4-1-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World