Drillers update: Leonel Valera blasts huge homer; Landon Knack returns to mound in loss

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Colin Peluse (8-3, 5.62 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (5-6, 4.48 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 6-5

Promotions: Family Funday — All kids, ages 14 and younger, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Noodlers Kids Socks — The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive green and blue Noodlers Kids Socks to cap Noodlers weekend. Youth Skills Clinic — Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the clinic with the Drillers. The UHM First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. for clinic participants. All other gates will open at noon.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

RockHounds roll: Kyle McCann homered twice to help lead Midland past Tulsa 6-2 on Saturday at ONEOK Field. McCann homered in the first inning for the second night in a row.

David Leal (4-4) pitched seven innings as he combined with Chase Cohen on a two-hitter. Leal, a lefty who didn't issue a walk and only struck out one, gave up both hits -- homers by Leonel Valera in the first inning and Ismael Alcantara in the second. Valera's blast went 450 feet and landed on top of the scoreboard bar. Alcantara's first Double-A homer in his third game with Tulsa traveled 398 feet. The Drillers (58-47, 18-20 second half) only had two baserunners over the last 7 2/3 innings.

"He (Leal) mixed his pitches and quite frankly we just didn't have good enough at-bats against him," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Too many non-quality at-bats and it wasn't our night offensively."

Midland (56-51, 25-13) took a 3-2 lead with a pair of two-out runs in the third on Jordan Diaz's RBI single and reliever John Rooney's strikeout-wild pitch.

Roster moves: Drillers right-hander Landon Knack was activated off the Development List and pitcher Jose Martinez was placed on the Injured List. Knack, on a 45-pitch limit, started Saturday's game and was charged with three runs on four hits in 2⅓ innings. He struck out three and didn’t issue a walk.

Knack pitched better than his line indicated as he left with a 2-1 lead before Rooney allowed two inherited runners to score. Knack had not pitched since giving up four runs in one-third of an inning July 16.

"The thing I liked the most is he came out of it comfortable and confident," Hennessey said. "He knows he's injury-free. I thought his mix was real good. His velo wasn't quite what we've seen in the past, but he'll get that back up as he logs some more innings. He threw the ball good. He hung the changeup to McCann in the first inning, but other than that he was pretty good."

In the spotlight: The Tulsa Nationals Little League squad that competed as Team Oklahoma and finished second in the recent Little League World Series Southwest Regional tournament, received a loud ovation as its players were introduced to the crowd while standing on the Drillers dugout between innings early in Saturday’s game.

Another pickoff: Rooney registered his 13th pickoff of the season. He ranks second in the minors behind Triple-A El Paso's Ryan Weathers, who has 14.

Streaks snapped: Tulsa's Justin Yurchak had an eight-game streak of extra-base hits end as he went 0-for-4 and Andy Pages went 0-for-4 as his on-base streak stopped at 11 games.

Colorful matchup: For the third night in a row, the Drillers wore lime green Noodlers jerseys. The RockHounds had their orange jerseys on Thursday and Friday before switching to light blue jerseys Saturday.

Saturday

ROCKHOUNDS 6, DRILLERS 2

Midland;102;001;101;—6;12;0

Tulsa;110;000;000;—;2;2;0

Leal, Cohen (8) and Soderstrom; Knack, Rooney (3), Ramirez (6) and Taylor. W: Leal (4-4). L: Knack (2-4). Save: Cohen (5). HR: Midland, McCann 2 (17), Diaz (15); Tulsa, Valera (6), Alcantara (1). RBI: Midland, McCann 2 (50), Diaz 2 (58), Selman (39); Tulsa, Valera (29), Alcantara (1). LOB: Midland 9, Tulsa 1. T: 2:36. A: 5,593.

Saturday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Michael Guldberg, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Zack Gelof, 2B (5-1-1-0); 3, Kyle McCann, 1B (5-2-2-2); 4, Jordan Diaz, DH (5-1-2-2); 5, Tyler Soderstrom, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Brett Harris, 3B (5-1-1-0); 7, Marty Bechina, SS (4-0-2-0); 8, Shane Selman, RF (4-0-1-1); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (3-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-1-1); 2, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Brandon Lewis, DH (3-0-0-0); 5, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (2-0-0-0); 6, 9, Ismael Alcantara, CF (3-1-1-1); 7, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-0-0); 8, Ty Kelly, LF (2-0-0-0); 9, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (3-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World