Drillers update: Late homer lifts Naturals; New pitchers show potential in home debuts

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Andrew Hoffmann (1-3, 5.94 ERA); Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (4-5, 5.38 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 11-9

Promotions: Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night — The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead. Activities will include appearances from an Oilers player, ice girls and the team’s mascot, Sledge! The Drillers will also be wearing jerseys inspired by the Oilers' home sweaters that will be available for auction during the game. The auction will be located on the concourse in front of the Team Store with the proceeds benefitting the Drillers Foundation. Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite and Coors Light will be on sale for $2 per serving on the left and right field concourses. Also, Karbach Ranch Water will be $3 and Love Street is $4 per serving. Hop & Sting Brewing Co. will have Hop To Be Square and Aluminum Cowboy discounted to $4 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks/Hearing Loss Awareness Night)

Driller bits

Wednesday's recap: Tucker Bradley's tiebreaking leadoff homer in the ninth inning lifted the Naturals past the Drillers 6-5 at ONEOK Field.

It was the 12th homer allowed by Drillers saves leader Guillermo Zuniga (3-3) in 48⅔ innings this season.

Robbie Glendinning drove in the first five runs for NWA (51-70 overall, 20-33 second half) — on a three-run homer in the third and a two-run double in the seventh. Both hits came with two outs.

Tulsa (62-58, 22-31) rallied from a 5-2 deficit with three runs in the seventh. After Abiatal Avelino's two-run homer, Leonel Valera drew a two-out walk, stole second and then as he stole third, catcher Luca Tresh's throw sailed into left field, allowing the runner to race home.

Tulsa's Justin Yurchak extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a RBI single in the sixth. Drillers catcher Carson Taylor went 2-for-4 and threw out a runner trying to steal third.

Home debuts: Drillers starting pitcher Nick Frasso made his ONEOK Field debut Wednesday night. Frasso, on a 50-pitch limit after undergoing elbow surgery last year, was impressive until his final pitch — Glendinning's three-run homer. Frasso, who entered with a combined 0.72 in 13 starts for four teams this season, was close to posting another scoreless outing, but gave up a two-out walk on a 3-2 pitch and infield hit before the homer. He struck out three and gave up four hits.

"The three-run homer, it was a good pitch, just a short porch in right field," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Other than that, he was really good — heavy sink to the fastball, breaking ball was good, threw a few changes. Not too much hard contact. He gave up a couple bleeders; just not our night. The guy's going to be really good."

Another Drillers pitcher making his ONEOK Field debut after four road outings was lefty Jake Cantleberry, who pitched 1⅓ shutout innings.

"He's done a good job," Hennessey said. "I liked that after walking two guys, he got out of that jam and showed toughness and made pitches. He has the ability to get left-handers and right-handers out. So far, so good with him, I like what I see."

First pitch: Megan Gold, the 2022 Miss Oklahoma who is preparing for the Miss America competition in December, threw a ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday's game. She also was raising awareness of her social impact initiative, "Ending Senior Hunger."

NATURALS 6, DRILLERS 5

NW Arkansas;003;000;201;—;6;10;1

Tulsa;010;001;300;—;5;9;0

Veneziano, Kalich (7), Del Rosario (9) and Tresh; Frasso, Adames (3), Cantleberry (5), Percival (7), Leasure (8), Zuniga (9) and Taylor. W: Kalich (2-1). L: Zuniga (3-3). HR: NWA, Glendinning (19), Bradley (11); Tulsa, Avelino (6). RBI: NW Arkansas, Glendinning 5 (76), Bradley (51); Tulsa, Avelino 3 (19), Yurchak (40). E: NWA, Tresh (4). DP: NWA 2, Tulsa 2. LOB: NWA 8, Tulsa 3. T: 2:40. A: 3,930.

Wednesday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Tucker Bradley, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-1); 2, Tyler Gentry, RF (4-1-1-0); 3, CJ Alexander, 1B (4-2-2-0); 4, Robbie Glendinning, 1B (5-1-2-5); 5, John Rave, CF (3-0-0-0); 6, Luca Tresh, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Seuly Matias, DH (3-0-1-0), Diego Hernandez, PR (0-0-0-0); 8, Morgan McCullough, 3B (3-0-0-0); 9, Angelo Castellano, SS (4-1-2-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (3-1-0-0); 2, Andy Pages, RF (4-1-1-0); 3, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-1-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, LF (3-0-1-1); 5, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, Buddy Reed, CF (3-2-1-0); 7, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-2-0); 8, Abiatal Avelino, DH (4-1-2-3); 9, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (3-0-0-0).​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World