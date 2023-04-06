





Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: San Antonio, LHP Jackson Wolf (2022: 7-8, 4.01 ERA at High-A Fort Wayne; 0-2, 8.44 at San Antonio); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 1.68 ERA combined at Tulsa/Single-A Great Lakes, Dunedin, Vancouver). According to mlb.com, Wolf is the San Diego Padres’ No. 16 prospect and Frasso is the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 11 prospect.

Promotions: Fireworks.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. San Antonio (Hoodie giveaway)

Driller bits

Strong start: Drillers right-hander Landon Knack said a new diet that he began during the offseason would make a big difference. He looked like a different pitcher in Thursday night’s season opener against the Missions than he was during an injury-plagued 2022. Knack allowed two hits in four shutout innings, didn’t issue a walk and struck out one as he threw 37 of his 54 pitches for strikes. Last year, he was 2-10 with a 5.01 ERA.

Early power: It didn’t take long for the Drillers to belt back-to-back homers for the first time in 2023. In the third inning Thursday, Yusniel Diaz socked a two-run homer off Missions starter Efrain Contreras and then Jonny DeLuca followed with a homer.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers all-star shortstop Bill Russell threw a ceremonial first pitch. The game was not completed before the deadline for the World’s Friday print edition. Go to tulsaworld.com for a game recap.

Andrews moves: San Antonio’s pitching coach is Jeff Andrews, who held that position with Frisco last season when the RoughRiders won the Texas League pennant. It was 34 years between TL titles for Andrews, who was the Drillers pitching coach when they won the 1988 pennant, also as a Texas Rangers affiliate. Andrews was with the Rangers organization for 19 years, including nine seasons as Frisco’s pitching coach.

Also on the move: Another member of Frisco’s 2022 pennant winners, outfielder Josh Stowers, was also on the move in the offseason. He was drafted by the Dodgers and assigned to the Drillers. In two seasons with Frisco, he had a combined 30 homers, 106 RBIs and 43 stolen bases.

Thursday’s lineups: San Antonio — 1, Korry Howell, CF; 2, Connor Hollis, 2B; 3, Evan Mendoza, SS; 4, Pedro Castellanos, 1B; 5, Tirso Ornelas, RF; 6, Daniel Johnson, LF; 7, Brantley Bell, DH; 8, Luis Aviles, 3B; 9, Chandler Seagle, C.

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, CF; 2, Jorbit Vivas, 2B; 3, Eddys Leonard, SS; 4, Andy Pages, RF; 5, Brandon Lewis, 1B; 6, Jose Ramos, LF; 7, Diego Cartaya, C; 8, Kody Hoese, 3B; 9, Yusniel Diaz, DH.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World