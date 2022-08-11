Drillers update: Lael Lockhart, Kyle Hurt combine for 16 strikeouts in win over RockHounds

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Jack Cushing (7-2, 3.58 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (6-3, 1.32 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 6-3

Promotions: Fireworks/Noodlers Weekend -- Besides post-game fireworks, there will be a catfish tank with live noodling demonstrations from Lee McFarlin, a 40-year noodling veteran who has been been featured on National Geographic and ESPN. There also will be food specials.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Saturday vs. Midland (Noodlers Beach Towels giveaway)

Driller bits

Game recap: Lael Lockhart and Kyle Hurt combined for 16 strikeouts to pitch Tulsa past Midland 3-1 on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

In the seventh inning, Kenneth Betancourt lined a two-out RBI single that snapped a 1-1 tie. Justin Yurchak added a solo homer in the eighth.

Midland threatened with two outs in the ninth on Max Schuemann's bad-hop single and Zack Gelof's walk, but Hurt (1-2) struck out Kyle McCann to wrap up his first Double-A win.

Hurt allowed four hits and didn't issue a walk in four shutout innings after entering the game with a 12.00 ERA over his six previous Drillers outings. Hurt threw 50 strikes out of 78 pitches.

"That's kind of what we were thinking we would see," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He was just electric tonight. It's good to get him some confidence. He had four pitches working tonight, he was up to 98 (mph). He pitched with an attitude tonight that he hasn't pitched with, and it was great to see, just a confident look from him."

Five of Hurt's previous appearances were starts and in the other he entered in the second inning, so coming into Thursday's game in the sixth was a new situation for him.

"We just wanted to change things up a little bit and see how he was out of the 'pen," Hennessey said. "He was outstanding."

Lockhart, a former University of Arkansas lefty in his ONEOK Field debut, gave up one unearned run in five innings. He walked three and struck out seven as he threw 49 of 82 pitches for strikes.

The Drillers (58-45, 18-18 second half) played as the "Noodlers" in lime green uniforms. Midland (54-51, 23-13) stranded 11 runners.

Impressive debut: Center fielder Ismael Alcantara went 1-for-3 in his Drillers debut Thursday. He was robbed of another potential triple on a dazzling catch by Midland center fielder Michael Guldberg at the wall in the seventh inning. Alcantara was batting only .183 at High-A Great Lakes when he was promoted.

"Saw a lot of him in spring training and saw him in the Dominican (Republic) the past couple years," Hennessey said. "He can really defend and I think he's a better hitter than he showed at Great Lakes this year. He started out really good but just hasn't swung the bat well there. He put two really good swings on the ball tonight. He can really run and throw, we just need to get his bat going."

Roster move: The Drillers placed pitcher Keegan Curtis on the Injured List. Curtis is 3-4 with an 8.10 ERA in 26 appearances this season.

Thursday

DRILLERS 3, ROCKHOUNDS 1

Midland;010;000;000;—;1;7;1

Tulsa;010;000;11x;—;3;5;2

Ginn, Criswell (5) and McCann; Lockhart, Hurt (6) and January. W: Hurt (1-2). L: Criswell (2-4). HR: Tulsa, Yurchak (6). RBI: Tulsa, Betancourt (1), Yurchak (35). E: Midland, Soderstrom (1); Tulsa, Yurchak (6), Valera (14). DP: Midland 2, Tulsa 1. LOB: Midland 11, Tulsa 5. T: 2:38. A: 4,108.

Thursday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Max Schuemann, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-1-0); 2, Zack Gelof, 3B (4-0-2-0); 3, Kyle McCann, C (4-0-1-0); 4, Jordan Diaz, DH (4-0-3-0); 5, Tyler Soderstrom, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, Logan Davidson, SS (4-0-0-0); 7, Michael Guldberg, CF (3-1-0-0); 8, Marty Bechina, LF (3-0-0-0); 9, Chase Calabuig, RF (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-0-0-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, LF (4-1-1-1); 3, Andy Pages, CF (4-0-1-0); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-1-1-0); 5, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (2-1-0-0); 6, Ryan January, C (2-0-0-0); 7, Ty Kelly, DH (3-0-0-0); 8, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (3-0-1-1); 9, Ismael Alcantara, CF (3-0-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World