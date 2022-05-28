Drillers update: Kody Hoese's walk-off hit, Bobby Miller's pitching lead to 10-inning victory

Sunday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Kyle Leahy (2-4, 6.21 ERA); Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (2-1, 4.50 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 7-4

Promotions: Fireworks/Camo Jersey auction — Game-worn autographed jerseys will be auctioned off to the fans at a table located next to the Team Store. The auction will benefit the Tulsa Drillers Foundation to help the Tulsa community. There will be fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 7 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Walk-off win: Kody Hoese lined a two-run, two-out single in the 10th inning to give the Drillers a 4-3 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Hoese has 10 RBIs in the first five games of the series.

Justin Toerner’s RBI single in the top of the 10th gave Springfield a 3-2 lead.

Top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller faced the minimum 18 hitters through six innings before giving up a hit and plunking a batter in the seventh. Miller’s six innings matched the longest start by a Drillers pitcher this year. He allowed two hits, struck out five and didn’t issue a walk as he threw 57 of 83 pitches for strikes.

Miller, who left with a 2-0 lead, was charged with two runs as reliever Jose Adames allowed a bases-loaded walk and hit a batter to force in the tying run.

Tulsa (27-16) scored in the first when James Outman led off with a single, raced to third on a wild pickoff throw, and scored on Jacob Amaya’s single. The Drillers added a run in the fifth as Hoese doubled with two outs and came home on Jeren Kendall’s single.

Roster moves: Tulsa reliever Mark Washington was promoted Saturday to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Washington was 9-1 with a 1.77 ERA in 52 appearances for Tulsa since the start of last season. The Drillers received left-hander Jose Hernandez from High-A Great Lakes. Hernandez had a 2.14 ERA with eight saves in eight attempts in 15 appearances for Great Lakes this season. He made his debut Saturday and pitched a perfect eighth inning.

DRILLERS 4, CARDINALS 3

Springfield 000 000 200 1— 3 3 2

Tulsa 110 000 000 2— 4 9 0

Roach, Williams (7), Black (8), Pacheco (10) and Pages; Miller, Adame (7), Hernandez (8), Zuniga (9), Ochsenbein (10) and Betts. W: Ochsenbein (2-0). L: Pacheco (0-4). E: Springfield, Roach (1), Gomez (3). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Springfield 6, Tulsa 10. T: 2:47. A: 7,218.

Saturday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Matt Koperniak, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-1-0); 2, Jordan Walker, 3B (4-1-1-0); 3, Moises Gomez, RF (3-0-0-0); 4, Chandler Redmond, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Pedro Pages, C (3-0-0-0); 6, Nick Dunn, 2B (2-0-0-1); 7, Malcom Nunez, 1B (3-1-0-1); 8, Delvin Perez, SS (3-0-0-0), Justin Toerner, CF (1-0-1-1); 9, Jonah Davis, CF (2-0-0-0), Masyn Winn, PH/SS (2-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, RF (4-2-2-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-0-1-1); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (5-0-0-0); 4, Andy Pages, DH (4-1-0-0); 5, Devin Mann, 2B (3-0-0-0); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-1-3-2); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-2-1); 8, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-0), Hunter Feduccia, PH (1-0-1-0), Justin Yurchak, 1B (0-0-0-0); 9, Chris Betts, C (4-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

