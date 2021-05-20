Drillers update: Kody Hoese contributes web gem, RBI hit in victory

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 3.65 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (0-0, 5.19 ERA)
Season series: Tulsa leads 2-1
Promotions: Fireworks after the game.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Turnabout: Tulsa third baseman Kody Hoese was robbed of a hit in the second inning Thursday when his liner was caught by diving Wichita right fielder Gilberto Celestino. An inning later, Hoese made a diving stab of Aaron Whitefield's grounder and threw him out at first. In the bottom of the third, Hoese had an RBI single.
Noda exits: Drillers first baseman Ryan Noda was hit by a pitch in the second inning and later left the game with a hand contusion. His status is day-to-day. Noda was replaced in the lineup by Kenny Betancourt, who struck out in his first two Drillers at-bats. Betancourt joined the Drillers on April 11.
Strong recovery: Drillers reliever Nick Robertson bounced back after giving up two runs in the fifth inning with a scoreless sixth. Manager Scott Hennessey said, "The thing I liked about Robertson was he came back in his second inning and had a four-pitch inning. That's what we like, guys making adjustments in between innings and he did."
Roster move: The Drillers placed pitcher Max Gamboa on the injured list. Gamboa is 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA in three appearances.
League leaders: Entering Thursday, the Drillers had several Double-A Central offensive leaders — Michael Busch was tied for first with five homers, eight extra-base hits and 13 runs; and Jeren Kendall led with 12 walks. Busch was second with 32 total bases and tied for second with 11 walks. Carlos Rincon was second with 14 RBIs and third with a 1.094 OPS.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World