Drillers update: Kody Hoese contributes web gem, RBI hit in victory

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 3.65 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Season series: Tulsa leads 2-1

Promotions: Fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Turnabout: Tulsa third baseman Kody Hoese was robbed of a hit in the second inning Thursday when his liner was caught by diving Wichita right fielder Gilberto Celestino. An inning later, Hoese made a diving stab of Aaron Whitefield's grounder and threw him out at first. In the bottom of the third, Hoese had an RBI single.

Noda exits: Drillers first baseman Ryan Noda was hit by a pitch in the second inning and later left the game with a hand contusion. His status is day-to-day. Noda was replaced in the lineup by Kenny Betancourt, who struck out in his first two Drillers at-bats. Betancourt joined the Drillers on April 11.