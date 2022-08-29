Drillers update: Justin Yurchak's hot hitting a bright spot during Tulsa's tailspin

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Alec Marsh (1-12, 7.63 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 2.03 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 10-8

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. NW Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Driller bits

Rough trip: The Drillers will open a six-game series against Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. It's a welcome return home for the Drillers, who went 2-10 on the road trip after pitching aces Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone were promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Tulsa is 61-57 overall and 33-24 at home.

Homestand highlights: The Drillers will have fireworks shows after their games Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Sunday's game has a special starting time of 6:05 p.m. Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night is Thursday and there will be a reunion of the Drillers' 1982 pennant winners on Saturday.

Big turnaround: Tulsa's Justin Yurchak is hitting .352 with four homers and 21 RBIs since July 1. During that span, he has raised his batting average from .223 to .280. Last year, led the minors with a .365 batting average split between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa. He has reached base in 12 consecutive games.

Solid start: Buddy Reed is batting .296 in 16 games since joining Tulsa late last month.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World