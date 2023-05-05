Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — San Antonio, LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (1-1, 1.23 ERA); Sunday — San Antonio, LHP Jackson Wolf (2-3, 5.60 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-0, 0.00 ERA). Camarena pitched in six games with the San Diego Padres in 2021. Frasso was selected as the Texas League's pitcher of the month for April.

Promotions: Saturday — Fireworks/Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night — The Drillers will wear new Marvel-inspired uniforms and hats. There will also be a character appearance by Spider Man for fans to take photos with on the concourse during the game. Sunday — Kids East Free/Hornsby SuperHero Cape giveaway/Skills Clinic. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. Kids also are invited to run the bases after the game and can play in Hornsby's Hangout for free. The first 500 kids to enter the ballpark will receive a Hornsby SuperHero cape. Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in a baseball skills clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. for clinic participants.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. May 9 vs. Springfield (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Tulsa wins opener: Emmet Sheehan combined with two relievers on a three-hitter to lead the Drillers past San Antonio 4-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday night at ONEOK Field.

Sheehan pitched five innings as a starter for the first time this season. He allowed three hits, struck out eight and didn't issue a walk as he threw 56 of 77 pitches for strikes. He went five innings as a reliever on Opening Night.

Two of the hits he allowed didn't leave the infield. The other was Connor Hollis' double off the right-field wall in the second, giving the Missions runners at second an third with one out. But Sheehan got out of the jam with a pop out and strikeout. The Missions only had two more baserunners, both on walks, during the rest of the game.

Jose Ramos gave Tulsa (15-9) a 1-0 lead with a second-inning homer that traveled more than 450 feet. The Drillers added a run in the fifth as Eddys Leonard walked, stole second, advanced to third on a fly out, and scored on Jonny DeLuca's line single off shortstop Luis Aviles Jr.'s glove. In the sixth, Imanol Vargas lined a two-run homer.

Game 2 was not completed before the print deadline for the World's Saturday print editions. Go to tulsaworld.com for a game recap.

Roster moves: Third baseman Kody Hoese was activated off the Injured List and the Drillers placed reliever Carlo Reyes on the Development List. Hoese, who started Game 2, had been sidelined since April 15.

Preps at ONEOK: The Drillers announced Friday that the Class 6A high school baseball championship game will be played at noon May 13 at ONEOK Field. Later that night, the Drillers will host the Springfield Cardinals.

Game 1

DRILLERS 4, MISSIONS 0

San Antonio;000;000;0;—;0;3;0

Tulsa;010;012;x;—;4;4;0

Contreras. Jacob (5), Lopez (5), Henry (6) and De La Cruz; Sheehan, Sublette (6). Leasure (7) and Cartaya. W: Sheehan (2-1). L: Contreras (0-4). HR: Tulsa, Ramos (6), Vargas (5). RBI: Tulsa, Vargas 2 (18), Ramos (12), DeLuca (13). DP: SA 1. LOB: SA 5, Tulsa 5. T: 1:58.