Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Thursday — Wichita, RHP Travis Adams (1-1, 12.71 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Friday — Wichita, TBA Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (0-0, 1.29 ERA)

Promotions: $2 Thursday — Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Go Green Night — The Drillers will wear special green recycling jerseys. There will be an auction for the jerseys that will take place in front of the Team Store and stop at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the The M.e.t. Go “Green” reps will be located on the concourse for tips and reminders on recycling. In addition, the first 1,000 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel gates will receive a go-green, Drillers hat. Friday — Fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Fireworks, Outsiders House Museum Night, 918 Beerfest)

Driller bits

Wednesday’s recap: Nick Frasso combined with two relievers on a five-hitter to lead Tulsa past Wichita 4-0 on Wednesday at ONEOK Field.

Frasso allowed four hits, walked two and struck out seven in four innings. He threw 53 of 75 pitches for strikes. In three starts this season, he has allowed two runs in 13 innings with 18 strikeouts. Tanner Dodson picked up the win as he pitched the next three innings. He has not allowed a hit in seven innings this year. John Rooney tossed two innings for his second save of the season and his pro career.

Jorbit Vivas extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a RBI single in the third and Andy Pages followed with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. Those were the only runs allowed by David Festa in his 4 2/3-inning stint. Festa pitched for the Drillers’ 2020 college team. Imanol Vargas added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Drillers (7-4) evened the six-game series with Wichita (6-5) at one win apiece.

Wichita’s Brooks Lee extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Roster move: The Drillers received right-hander Braydon Fisher from High-A Great Lakes, where he was 1-0 without a hit or walk allowed in four shutout innings.

DRILLERS 4, WIND SURGE 0

Wichita 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

Tulsa 002 000 02x — 4 4 0

Festa, German (5), McMahon (7), Brink (8) and Winkel Frasso, Dodson (5), Rooney (8) and Taylor. W: Dodson (2-0). L: Festa (1-1). Save: Rooney (2). HR: Tulsa, Vargas (2). RBI: Tulsa, Vargas 2 (10), Pages (15), Vivas (8). E: Wichita, Lee (1), German (1). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Wichita 9, Tulsa 6. T: 2:19. A: 6,156.