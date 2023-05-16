This week

Up next: 6:35 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 23 vs. NW Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Major roster moves: Drillers outfielders Jonny DeLuca and Andy Pages were promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Outfielder Yusniel Diaz was activated from the Injured List and infielder Bryson Brigman was activated from the Development List. Also, pitcher Jack Little returned to the IL and pitcher Kevin Gowdy was added from extended spring training. DeLuca is tied for second in the Texas League with 10 homers while Pages is tied for seventh with 25 RBIs. Gowdy pitched in the TL with Frisco last year.

Winning homestand: Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon ended the Drillers’ 10-2 homestand — one of their best-ever extended homestands. In each of the two series, Tulsa won the first five games before losing the Sunday matinee.

After Monday’s open date, the Drillers will open a six-game series Tuesday night at Corpus Christi. It will be the Drillers’ first trip to Whataburger Field since the 2019 regular season’s final week.

Sunday’s stars: There were some bright spots for Tulsa on a cloudy Sunday. Brandon Lewis, who hit in tough luck for most of the homestand, had two of Tulsa’s four hits to raise his batting average to .165. Also, the Drillers’ bullpen allowed only three baserunners over the final five shutout innings.

Pitching leaders: Tulsa has two of the Texas League’s top three ERA leaders — Nick Frasso ranks No. 1 at 1.01 and Landon Knack is third at 1.55.

Ticket exchange: Fans who have their for Saturday night’s rain-shortened game can redeem them for equivalent tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. The exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

Sunday

CARDINALS 3, DRILLERS 2

Springfield 002 100 000 — 3 4 0

Tulsa 002 000 000 — 2 4 0

Pereira, Granillo (7), Saywer (9) and Pages; Nastrini, Dodson (4), Sublette (5), Rooney (7), Leasure (8) and Taylor. W: Pereira (1-2). L: Dodson (4-3). Save: Sawyer (3), RBI: SPR, Jones (15), Pages (16), Koperniak (16); Tulsa, DeLuca (18), Vargas (25). LOB: SPR 6, Tulsa 6. T: 2:22. A: 5,023.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World