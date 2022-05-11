Drillers update: James Outman's hitting, strong relief lead to victory

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, RHP Justin Slaten 0-0, 2.12 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-1, 3.45 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 2-0

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Miller Lite and Coors Light will be on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Also, Corona Seltzers will be $3 each and Blue Moon are $4 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2. Drillers Hat giveaway — The first 1,000 fans ages 3 and up who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers hat.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Frisco (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Strong relief: Austin Drury, Jose Adames and Jordan Leasure combined for 5⅓ hitless shutout innings in Wednesday’s 7-2 win over Frisco. Adames, 29, made his ONEOK Field debut. He has pitched previously in the Marlins, Red Sox and Reds organizations. Adames struck out three of the four batters he faced.

“They were outstanding today,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Adames is a high-octane guy, high-velo guy. His slider was working today and if he gets his command right, which he will, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Drury pitched two innings as he picked up the win. He has given up only one run his last seven appearances.

Streaking: Tulsa’s James Outman had his second three-hit game of the season and he has a six-game hitting streak.

Scoring position: The Drillers were 3-for-4 with runners in scoring position while Frisco went 0-for-10.

Wednesday’s lineups: Frisco — 1, Jonathan Ornelas, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-1); 2, Dustin Harris, LF (1-1-0-0); 3, Ezequiel Duran, DH (3-0-1-0); 4, Josh Stowers, CF (4-0-0-0); 5, Trey Hair, 3B (3-0-0-0); 6, Kellen Strahm, RF (2-0-0-0); 7, Sandro Fabian, DH (4-0-0-0); 8, Dio Arias, 1B (3-0-0-0); 9, Jordan Procyshen, C (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-1-1-1); 2, Michael Busch, LF (4-2-3-2); 3, Andy Pages, DH (4-0-0-0); 4, James Outman, CF (3-1-3-2); 5, Ryan Ward, RF (4-0-0-0); 6, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-0-0); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-1-0); 8, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-1-1); 9, Chris Betts, C (4-2-2-1).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

