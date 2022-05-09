Drillers update: Jacob Amaya enters homestand on hot streak

Tuesday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, RHP Zak Kent (0-1, 6.00 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Jose Martinez (1-0, 4.15 ERA)

Season series: First meeting

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 11:05 a.m. Wednesday vs. Frisco (Ozone Alert Day, Cooling Towel giveaway)

Driller bits

Hot hitter: Drillers shortstop Jacob Amaya batted .533 (8-for-15) in the five-game series that ended Sunday at Wichita with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and a 1.699 OPS.

Long time, no see: Tuesday's game is the opener of a six-game series that runs through Sunday. This is the first time these Texas League teams have played since July 2019. The Drillers and RoughRiders had Texas Collegiate Baseball League teams that faced each other in 2020.

Whatley sidelined: Former Oral Roberts and Claremore catcher Matt Whatley is on Frisco's injured list and not expected to be with the team during this series. He has not played since April 27.

Familiar foe: Jordan Procyshen, a catcher for the 2019 Drillers, is batting .375 with six RBIs in 32 at-bats for Frisco.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

