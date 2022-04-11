Drillers update: Hunter Feduccia, Andy Pages pace hitters in opening series

TuesdayUp next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2021 — 1-1, 4.59 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bobby Miller (2021 — 0-0, 4.82 ERA)

Promotions: Opening Night — The first 5,000 fans will receive a Drillers rally towel and all fans will receive a schedule magnet.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Amarillo (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Driller bitsHot start: Tulsa is the only undefeated Texas League team after the first weekend. Hunter Feduccia and Andy Pages each have three hits and three RBIs for Tulsa.

On the mound: Amarillo’s starting pitcher, Pfaadt, had a breakout season in 2021 as he soared to No. 10 on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ prospect rankings after being outside the top 30. He was a combined 8-7 with a 3.21 ERA for three teams last season, primarily in Single-A.

He also matched up against Drillers starter Bobby Miller last Sept. 8 and gave up four runs in five innings.

Both pitchers are 23 and went to college in Kentucky — Miller at Louisville and Pfaadt at Bellarmine. Pfaadt was a fifth-round draft choice signed by former Drillers pitcher Jeremy Kehrt.

Scouting report: Amarillo’s Dominic Canzone, who is from Ohio State, is 6-for-12 with three RBIs and has an on-base streak of 18 games dating back to last season.

He is batting .411 in his last 20 games and his four hits Sunday matched his Amarillo high that he had last Sept. 11 against Tulsa. Ti’Quan Forbes joined Amarillo just before game time Sunday and went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in a 12-10, 10-inning loss to Midland.

Home openers: The Drillers are 5-6 in home openers at ONEOK Field, but have lost four of their last five, including 4-3 to Amarillo last year.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

