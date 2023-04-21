Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — Wichita, RHP Chad Donato (0-1, 27.00 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 3.09 ERA); Sunday — Wichita, Carlos Luna (0-0, 4.26 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 0.69 ERA)

Promotions: Saturday — Fireworks/Outsiders House Museum Night/918 Beerfest. The first 2,000 fans to enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel gates will receive a pair of Drillers thundersticks. Outsiders House Museum owner and House of Pain artist Danny Boy O’Connor will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and meet with fans on the concourse. Also, clips from the movie will be played on the video board throughout the night. The Drillers will wear one-of-a-kind jean jacket jerseys that will be available for purchase in a silent auction that will end in front of the Team Store at the end of the seventh inning. Auction proceeds will benefit The Outsiders House Museum. And, for a $20 add-on to a ticket, fans will receive a commemorative 918 tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside The Backyard from 5-7:30 p.m.

Sunday — Kids East Free/Pop Board giveaway/Skills Clinic/Jackie Robinson Day. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. Kids also are invited to run the bases after the game. The first 500 kids to enter the ballpark will receive a Drillers Pop Board. And, the Drillers will wear special jerseys with Jackie Robinson’s No. 42. Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in a baseball skills clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. for clinic participants.

On deck: 6:05 p.m. May 2 vs. San Antonio (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Successful debuts: Nick Nastrini, a top-10 Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, pitched three innings in his 2023 Drillers debut as he combined with three relievers on a five-hitter for a 3-0 victory over Wichita on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Nastrini allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four. He threw 28-of-47 pitches for strikes. Nastrini joined the Drillers (8-4) from extended spring training.

“A little amped up in his first outing here,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He pitched around trouble. The first inning was good but then he didn’t get ahead of hitters, but he pitched out of it. A good start, he came out healthy and we’ll get him built up.”

Braydon Fisher, in his Drillers debut after moving up from High-A Great Lakes, pitched two innings for the save. He retired top Minnesota Twins prospect Brooks Lee on a fly out to end the game as Wichita (6-6) stranded two runners on base.

“First time here, he (Fisher) controlled his emotions,” Hennessey said. “Brooks Lee is a tough out, but he kept making pitches.”Jonny DeLuca led off the first inning with a homer and Jorbit Vivas added a second-inning RBI single.

Hot hitters: DeLuca also had a first-inning leadoff homer Friday and Vivas then lined a double off the left-field wall as he extended his hitting streak to 13 games. In the third inning, Josh Stowers hit his first Drillers homer.

The game was not completed before the deadline for the World’s Saturday’s print edition. Go to tulsaworld.com for a game recap.

Roster moves: Pitcher Ryan Sublette was added from extended spring training. Sublette, a 2021 seventh-round Dodgers draft choice from Texas Tech, was 7-1 with a 2.98 ERA for Great Lakes last year. Former Oklahoma State player Max Hewitt was placed on the development list and infielder Bryson Brigman, who was 7-for-12, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Thursday

DRILLERS 3, WIND SURGE 0

Wichita 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

Tulsa 110 010 00x — 3 7 0

Adams, Nordlin (5), Beck (6), Boyle (7) and Winkel; Nastrini, Hurt (4), Bettencourt (6), Fisher (8) and Taylor. W: Hurt (2-0). L: Adams (1-2). Save: Fisher (1). HR: Tulsa, DeLuca (2). RBI: Tulsa, DeLuca (3), Vivas (9). E: Wichita, Severino (1). DP: Wichita 2. LOB: Wichita 10, Tulsa 6. T: 2:21. A: 4,530.

—Barry Lewis, Tulsa World