Drillers update: Hot hitters include Carlos Rincon, Donovan Casey, Devin Mann

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas
TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 4.87 ERA); Wichita, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 7-5
Next home games: 4:05 p.m. (suspended) and 7:05 p.m. July 20 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Trip continues: After an open date Monday, the Drillers will start a six-game series Tuesday at Wichita. Tulsa salvaged the final two of a six-game series at Springfield after losing the first four. Tuesday is the midway point of the season and will be the Drillers' first game in Wichita since a 10-1 victory on Aug. 27, 2007.
Hot hitters: Carlos Rincon has an RBI in the first inning of the Drillers' past three games. His two-run single opened the scoring in Sunday's rain-delayed, 5-1 win. Rincon has a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs. Tulsa's Donovan Casey has homered in the past three games. Casey has 10 homers and leads the Drillers with a .285 batting average. Devin Mann is batting .395 with six RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak that has raised his batting average from .191 to .236.
Strong pitching: Bryan Brickhouse and Austin Drury combined to no-hit Springfield over the first six innings Sunday. Drury pitched 3 2/3 innings for his first Double-A win. He has allowed three hits in nine shutout innings over his last three appearances.
Injury report: Outfielder Jeren Kendall is sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a broken foot suffered when he was hit by a pitch July 4. Infielder Kody Hoese, sidelined since June 15, was sent last week to the Arizona Complex League Dodgers for a rehab assignment and is 2-for-9 with an RBI in three games.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World