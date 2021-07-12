 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drillers update: Hot hitters include Carlos Rincon, Donovan Casey, Devin Mann
0 Comments
Drillers update

Drillers update: Hot hitters include Carlos Rincon, Donovan Casey, Devin Mann

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Firework Show

Carlos Rincon has a first-inning RBI in three consecutive games for the Tulsa Drillers.

 Tanner Laws, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 4.87 ERA); Wichita, TBA

Season series: Drillers lead 7-5

Next home games: 4:05 p.m. (suspended) and 7:05 p.m. July 20 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Trip continues: After an open date Monday, the Drillers will start a six-game series Tuesday at Wichita. Tulsa salvaged the final two of a six-game series at Springfield after losing the first four. Tuesday is the midway point of the season and will be the Drillers' first game in Wichita since a 10-1 victory on Aug. 27, 2007.

Hot hitters: Carlos Rincon has an RBI in the first inning of the Drillers' past three games. His two-run single opened the scoring in Sunday's rain-delayed, 5-1 win. Rincon has a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs. Tulsa's Donovan Casey has homered in the past three games. Casey has 10 homers and leads the Drillers with a .285 batting average. Devin Mann is batting .395 with six RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak that has raised his batting average from .191 to .236.

Strong pitching: Bryan Brickhouse and Austin Drury combined to no-hit Springfield over the first six innings Sunday. Drury pitched 3 2/3 innings for his first Double-A win. He has allowed three hits in nine shutout innings over his last three appearances.

Injury report: Outfielder Jeren Kendall is sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a broken foot suffered when he was hit by a pitch July 4. Infielder Kody Hoese, sidelined since June 15, was sent last week to the Arizona Complex League Dodgers for a rehab assignment and is 2-for-9 with an RBI in three games.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News