Drillers update: Hot hitters include Carlos Rincon, Donovan Casey, Devin Mann

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 4.87 ERA); Wichita, TBA

Season series: Drillers lead 7-5

Next home games: 4:05 p.m. (suspended) and 7:05 p.m. July 20 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Trip continues: After an open date Monday, the Drillers will start a six-game series Tuesday at Wichita. Tulsa salvaged the final two of a six-game series at Springfield after losing the first four. Tuesday is the midway point of the season and will be the Drillers' first game in Wichita since a 10-1 victory on Aug. 27, 2007.