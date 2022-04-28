Drillers update: Hooks prevail in 10 innings despite Clayton Beeter's strong start, Ryan Ward's heroics

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Cody Deason (0-1, 9.95 ERA); Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (2-1, 3.68 ERA).

Season series: Hooks lead 2-1.

Promotions: Fireworks after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Corpus Christi (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Hooks prevail: After Tulsa’s Ryan Ward belted a tying two-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning, Corpus Christi answered with five runs in the 10th for a 9-4 victory at ONEOK Field.

Ward followed his offensive heroics with a diving catch in right field to keep the game tied briefly in the 10th. But Yainer Diaz, after an intentional walk, snapped the 4-4 tie with a one-out RBI single against Zack Plunkett (1-1).

Bryan Arias poked a two-run single that made it 7-4. Grae Kessinger and Ross Adolph each followed with a RBI hit.

In the eighth, Diaz gave the Hooks a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer.

Ward’s homer in the ninth drove in James Outman, who led off with a walk. That was the only one of the Hooks’ 11 walks that the Drillers cashed in for a run.

The Drillers (11-7) played only their second extra-inning game of the season.

Thursday’s lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Wilyer Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-3-0-0); 2, Joe Perez, 3B (5-1-1-0); 3, Enmanuel Valdez, DH (3-1-1-1); 4, Yainer Diaz, C (5-2-2-3); 5, Shay Whitcomb, SS (3-1-1-0); 6, Bryan Arias, 1B (5-1-1-2); 7, Grae Kessinger, 2B (5-0-2-1); 8, Ross Adolph, LF (4-0-1-1); 9, Luis Guerrero, RF (5-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, DH (3-1-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, CF (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, RF (4-1-1-2); 5, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-1-1-1); 6, Carson Taylor, C (5-1-1-0); 7, Kody Hoese, 3B (2-0-0-0); 8, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-0), Justin Yurchak PH/1B (1-0-1-0); 9 Devin Mann, LF (4-0-1-0).

HOOKS 9, DRILLERS 4 (10 innings)

Corpus Christi 000 002 020 5 — 9 9 2

Tulsa 000 200 002 0 — 4 6 0

Robaina, Ruppenthal (4), Brown (6), Sprinkle (9), Conn (10) and Diaz; Beeter, Leasure (5), Drury (6), Ochsenbein (7), Zuniga (8), Plunkett (9) and Taylor. W: Sprinkle (2-0). L: Plunkett (1-1). HR: Corpus Christi, Diaz (1); Tulsa, Amaya (6), Ward (7). RBI: Corpus Christi, Diaz 3 (12), Arias 2 (8), Valdez (12), Kessinger (9), Adolph (8); Tulsa, Ward 2 (15), Amaya (11). E: Corpus Christi, Diaz (1), Arias (1). DP: Corpus Christi 3. LOB: Corpus Christi 8, Tulsa 12. T: 3:08. A: 3,750.

