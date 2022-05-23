Drillers update: Homestand starts Tuesday against Cardinals

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1, 5.47 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-3, 8.54 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 4-2
Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Springield (Paws and $3 Claws, Dog Parade)
Driller bits
Streaks: Tulsa outfielder James Outman has reached base in 16 consecutive games. Andy Pages has a nine-game hitting streak. The Drillers have homered in 11 games in a row.
Gaining momentum: The Drillers (24-14) are 7-3 in their past 10 games.
Scouting report: Springfield outfielder Moises Gomez is batting .333 with a Texas League-leading 17 homers and 36 RBIs in 126 at-bats.
Holiday weekend: The Drillers will have fireworks shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World