Drillers update: Homestand starts Tuesday against Cardinals

Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.