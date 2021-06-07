 Skip to main content
Drillers update: Homestand opens Tuesday night against Wind Surge
Drillers update

Drillers update: Homestand opens Tuesday night against Wind Surge

Tulsa Drillers vs Wichita Wind Surge

Wichita Wind Surge infielder Jose Miranda attempts to tag Tulsa Drillers outfielder Donovan Casey before he reaches first base during their May 18 game at ONEOK Field. The teams open a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 2.05 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-0, 2.82 ERA)

Season series: Tied 3-3.

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Coors Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita

Driller bits

Back at home: After an open date Monday, the Drillers will host Wichita in a six-game series Tuesday through Sunday. There will be fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday. Wednesday will be the last weekday afternoon game until September. Tuesday starts a stretch of 18 home games in 27 days. The Drillers will be operating at full seating capacity for the first time this season.

Road warriors: The Drillers are 12-5 on the road compared to 5-7 at home.

By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages — Donovan Casey (.305), Michael Busch (.261), Steve Berman (.259), Carlos Rincon (.258), Ryan Noda (.245), Romer Cuadrado (.236), Jeren Kendall (.225), Jacob Amaya (.200), Kody Hoese (.192), Hunter Feduccia (.161) and Devin Mann (.159). Noda leads the team with seven homers and Busch has six. RBI leaders are Noda with 18 and Rincon with 17. Pitching wins leaders are relievers Bryan Warzek, Justin Hagenman and Guillermo Zuniga, who are all 3-1.

Hot hitters: Casey has seven hits with three RBIs in his last 20 at-bats (.350). Hoese is 8-for-25 (.320) with four RBIs in his past six games. Kendall is 8-for-21 (.381) with three RBIs in June. Noda is 7-for-22 (.318) with two RBIs in his past six games.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

