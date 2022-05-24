Drillers update: Homestand opener rained out Tuesday

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1, 5.47 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-3, 8.54 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 4-2

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Budweiser Terrace or Ferguson KIA Lawns. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Oil Derrick Gate or Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate. Fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their dogs in a pregame parade that will start at 6:30 p.m. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk. There will be dog parades before every Wednesday night game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (Thirsty Thursday, Patriotic Flag giveaway)

Driller bits

Rained out: Tuesday night's scheduled opener of the six-game home series against Springfield was rained out. It was the Drillers' first home rainout of the season. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:35 p.m. Friday.

By the numbers: Drillers batting leaders are Jacob Amaya .322, Michael Busch (now in Triple-A Oklahoma City) .306, James Outman .289, Ryan Ward .285. Homer leaders are Ward 12, Busch 11, Outman 10, Amaya 9. RBI leaders are Ward 32, Busch 29, Outman 27, Andy Pages 27.

Plunkett's new home: Former Drillers reliever Zack Plunkett, who was released with a 14.81 ERA in six appearances this season, will remain in the Texas League as he was sent to Midland after being signed by Oakland.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

