Drillers update: Homer leader Ryan Ward's defense, baserunning kick Travs in series opener

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Bryce Miller (Travelers debut; 3-3, 3.24 ERA at High-A Everett); Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (4-3, 4.67 ERA).

Season series: Travelers lead 4-3

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Budweiser Terrace or Ferguson KIA Lawns. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Oil Derrick Gate or Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate. Fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their dogs in a pregame parade that will start at 6:30 p.m. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk. There will be dog parades before every Wednesday night game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas (Thirsty Thursday/Latino Night, Drillers Sugar Skull bobbleheads).

Driller Bits

Game recap: Texas League homer leader Ryan Ward didn't have a hit Tuesday night, but his baserunning and defense helped the Drillers edge Arkansas 2-1 in the opener of a six-game series at ONEOK Field.

With one out in the ninth, the left fielder Ward threw out the tying run at the plate as Cade Marlowe tried to score from second base on Kaden Polcovich's single. Guillermo Zuniga then retired Riley Unroe on a groundout as he converted his 10th save in 10 chances.

Ward also made an impact on the basepaths in the sixth. Ward stole second after reaching on a fielder's choice. It was only his third stolen base of the season, but second in two games. With two outs, Justin Yurchak lined a tying single that scored Ward, who would have been out if he hadn't kicked the ball out of catcher Jake Anchia's glove and into the Drillers dugout.

Tulsa (50-39 overall, 10-12 second half) snapped the 1-1 tie in the seventh. Kody Hoese blooped a leadoff single and moved to third on a single by Brandon Lewis, who was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. But Devin Mann then lined a RBI double that drove in Hoese.

"We're having to do the little things," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Were starting to run more and Ward saves us a run in the ninth inning. He (Ward) is real diligent about his outfield play. He's a better outfielder now than when he came here and that's a credit to his work ethic."

Tulsa has won three in a row while Arkansas (44-47, 8-14) has lost 10 of its past 11.

Pitchers duel: Drillers right-hander Gavin Stone's ERA remained at 1.53 as he allowed one run in six innings. In his 11th start, he gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six as he threw 55 of 93 pitches for strikes. Stone nearly got through his outing without a run, but Tulsa was too slow to turn a potential double-play grounder in the sixth.

"He started out kind of shaky," Hennessey said, referring to two walks in the first inning. "But he's got that weapon with the changeup in his back pocket at any time, and he can go to it against left-handed and right-handed hitters. After the first, I thought he was really efficient."

Stone's mound opponent, Levi Stoudt, gave up one run with no walks and five strikeouts in six innings -- the same line as his previous start in Tulsa on July 2.

"Their starter made pitches all night and kept us off-balance," Hennessey said. "Awesome ballgame if you like pitching. That's what a professional baseball game should look like."

Back on track: Yurchak, who had a 14-game hitting streak snapped Sunday, singled in his first at-bat Tuesday.

First and last: The Travelers have the Texas League's best team ERA at 4.35 and the lowest batting average at .237 (entering Tuesday). Tulsa ranks sixth in the 10-team league with a 5.02 ERA and is eighth in batting average at .251.

DRILLERS 2, TRAVELERS 1

Arkansas;000;001;000;—;1;6;1

Tulsa;000;001;10x;—;2;8;0

Stoudt, Sweet (7), Shipley (8) and Anchia; Stone, Leasure (7), Robertson (8), Zuniga (9) and Taylor. W: Leasure (1-1). L: Sweet (4-5). Save: Zuniga (10). RBI: Arkansas, Marlowe (57); Tulsa, Mann (29), Yurchak (29). E: Arkansas, Anchia (6). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Arkansas 5, Tulsa 5. T: 2:16. A: 3,320.

Tuesday’s lineups: Arkansas — 1, Zach DeLoach, RF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-1-1-0); 2, Jack Larsen, DH (3-0-1-0); 3, Jake Scheiner, 1B (3-0-0-0); 4, Cade Marlowe, CF (4-0-1-1); 5, Kaden Polcovich, 2B (4-0-2-0); 6, Riley Unroe, SS (4-0-0-0); 7, Jake Anchia, C (3-0-0-0); 8, Connor Hoover, 3B (3-0-0-0); 9, Tanner Kirwer, LF (3-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, CF (4-0-1-0); 2, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-1-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, DH (4-0-2-1); 5, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-0-0); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-1-1-0); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-1-0); 8, Devin Mann, 2B (3-0-2-1); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (3-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World