Drillers update: Homer barrage fuels comeback over Wind Surge

Sunday

Up next: 1:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, LHP Kody Funderburk (7-2, 2.66 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (0-1, 14.85 ERA). Hurt was the High-A Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for June with Great Lakes as he went 1-1 with a 0.47 ERA in five starts. Hurt allowed five hits and struck out 30 in 19 innings and held opponents to an .082 average, but has struggled in his three starts with Tulsa. Wichita's lineup will likely include former Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was the Midwest League Player of the Month for June.

Season series: Drillers lead 12-5

Promotions: Family Funday — All kids, ages 14 and younger, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream treat. Rewind eSports will have an entertainment station next to the team store for fans to play games. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Drillers team posters — The first 500 kids who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive Drillers-themed sunglasses to cap 918 weekend. Youth Skills Clinic — Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the clinic with the Drillers. The UHM First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. for clinic participants. All other gates will open at noon. Sandlot Game — The Tulsa Breeze take on the Tulsa Outlaws in a sandlot baseball game at approximately 5 p.m.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Arkansas ($2 Family Funday)

Driller Bits

Saturday recap: Ryan Ward belted two of the Drillers' six homers to lead a 10-4 comeback victory that snapped Wichita's seven-game winning streak Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

"He's hot right now," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He's been our most consistent hitter all year and keeps going."

Ward, who is batting .324 with nine homers in 71 at-bats this month, moved past former Springfield outfielder Moises Gomez for the Texas League homer lead with 24. Gomez is now with Triple-A Memphis. The Drillers lead Double-A with 131 homers.

The Drillers (48-39 overall, 8-12 second half) matched their season-high with 18 hits. Every player in the lineup had at least one hit. Alec Gamboa (9-0) also moved into the TL wins lead as he tossed three shutout innings. He retired nine of 10 batters, giving up only an infield hit, and struck out three.

"It was one of his best outings," Hennessey said. "He had all three pitches working, mixed them up and slowed the game down for us, and that was the key."

Drillers catcher Ryan January, who was only 1-for-13 entering the game, started Tulsa's comeback from a 4-2 deficit with a homer in the fourth off starter Louie Varland. January went 3-for-4.

"And he caught a really good game tonight, he handled the (pitching) staff and that's what I'm most proud of — that's his No. 1 job," Hennessey said. "He settled the game down and swung the bat extremely well."

Tulsa then hit five homers over the next 2⅓ innings off reliever Brent Headrick, who made his Double-A debut. Headrick was 8-2 with a 2.34 ERA at High-A Cedar Rapids, where he gave up only seven homers in 65 innings.

Ward and Andy Pages greeted Headrick with back-to-back homers that opened the fifth as Tulsa took a 5-4 lead. Later in the fifth, Leonel Valera blasted a three-run homer. Ward added a homer in the sixth and Brandon Lewis homered in the seventh.

Wichita (47-41, 12-8) took a 2-0 lead in the first on consecutive two-out homers by Jair Camargo and Chris Williams. Tulsa matched that with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Wichita countered with two runs in the second. Tulsa starter Clayton Beeter allowed four runs on seven hits as he matched his season high with four innings. He threw 40 of 56 pitches for strikes.

"I thought his stuff was really good, he was up to 99 (mph)," Hennessey said. "I will give their hitters credit, they hit some good pitches. The fastball-breaking ball combo was really good."

The only walk in the 2:23 game was by Tulsa reliever Guillermo Zuniga with two outs in the ninth.

Streaking: Tulsa's Justin Yurchak extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a RBI single in the first inning Saturday night. Yurchak is batting .431 with 10 RBIs during the streak.

Roster move: The Drillers placed catcher Chris Betts on the development list when pitcher Bobby Miller was activated Friday.

Filling in: Wichita's interim manager for the weekend series against Tulsa is Takashi Miyoshi. During the rest of the season, he is the bench coach for Single-A Fort Myers. Miyoshi is subbing for Ramon Borrego, who is taking a week break and will return Wednesday.

Robinson returns to TL: Errol Robinson, an infielder with Tulsa from 2017-19, is back in the Texas League with Springfield after the St. Louis Cardinals signed him Saturday. Robinson had been playing this year in the independent Frontier League.

DRILLERS 10, WIND SURGE 4

Wichita;220;000;000;—;4;8;0

Tulsa;200;151;10x;—;10;18;0

Varland, Headrick (5), Bentley (7), Gore (8) and Bechtold; Beeter, Gamboa (5), Leasure (8), Zuniga (9) and January. W: Gamboa (9-0). L: Headrick (0-1). HR: Wichita, Camargo (3), Williams (17); Tulsa, Ward 2 (24), Pages (16), January (1), Valera (3), Lewis (12). RBI: Wichita, Williams (50), Cabrera (19), Camargo (6), Julien (37); Tulsa, Valera 3 (15), Ward 2 (57), Pages 2 (50), Yurchak (28), January (2), Lewis (31). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Wichita 5, Tulsa 7. T: 2:23. A: 7,296.

Saturday's lineups: Wichita — 1, Eduoard Julien, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-1), Kevin Merrell, 2B (0-0-0-0); 2, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, DH (4-0-0-0); 3, Jair Camargo, DH (4-1-2-1); 4, Chris Williams, 1B (4-1-1-1); 5, Andrew Bechtold, C (4-0-1-0); 6, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., CF (4-0-0-0); 7, Anthony Prato, LF (4-1-2-0); 8, Nash Knight, SS (3-0-0-0); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (4-1-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, CF (5-1-1-0); 2, Ryan Ward, LF (5-2-2-2); 3, Andy Pages, RF (5-2-2-2); 4, Justin Yurchak, DH (5-0-2-1); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (5-1-3-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, 3B (4-1-1-1); 7, Devin Mann, 2B (4-1-2-0); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-2-3); 9, Ryan January, C (4-1-3-1).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World