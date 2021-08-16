Drillers update: Home series against Naturals opens Tuesday; Jeren Kendall starts rehab stint

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-1, 6.23 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 11-7
Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Coors and Coors Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. NW Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Looking ahead: After Monday's open date, the Drillers will open a six-game series Tuesday when they host Northwest Arkansas. Promotional highlights during the week are Mystery Bobblehead Night on Thursday, fireworks on Friday and Oklahoma City Thunder Night on Saturday. The Drillers are 27-21 at home and have only 12 of their final 30 games at ONEOK Field.
Roster moves: Drillers outfielder Jeren Kendall started a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Dodgers and went 0-for-3 in his first game Friday. Kendall has been sidelined since July 4. Left-hander pitcher John Rooney, sidelined since June 17, was moved from the 7-day to 60-day injured list. Marshall Kasowski, a reliever with Tulsa in 2018-19, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday following a rehab stint after being on the Drillers' injured list all season. Third baseman Kody Hoese may be nearing a return to the Drillers' active roster after going 5-for-11 in his past four rehab games in Arizona.
By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages -- Justin Yurchak (.431), Miguel Vargas (.308), James Outman (.295), Clayton Daniel (.245), Michael Busch (.241), Hunter Feduccia (.236), Romer Cuadrado (.230), Ryan Noda (.226), Jacob Amaya (.216), Devin Mann (.215), Stevie Berman (.161). Noda leads Tulsa with 22 homers and 54 RBIs. Justin Hagenman (6-3) leads in pitching wins.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World