Drillers update: Home series against Naturals opens Tuesday; Jeren Kendall starts rehab stint

Roster moves: Drillers outfielder Jeren Kendall started a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Dodgers and went 0-for-3 in his first game Friday. Kendall has been sidelined since July 4. Left-hander pitcher John Rooney, sidelined since June 17, was moved from the 7-day to 60-day injured list. Marshall Kasowski, a reliever with Tulsa in 2018-19, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday following a rehab stint after being on the Drillers' injured list all season. Third baseman Kody Hoese may be nearing a return to the Drillers' active roster after going 5-for-11 in his past four rehab games in Arizona.