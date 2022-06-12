Drillers update: Heat affects Gavin Stone in rare rough start

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Season series: Drillers lead 5-3

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 4:35 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday vs. Wichita (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Driller bits

Stone struggles: After allowing only one run over 22 innings in his first four starts for Tulsa, Gavin Stone gave up four runs and seven hits in four innings in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field. He allowed two walks and struck out three as he threw 48 of 70 pitches for strikes on an afternoon that reached 98 degrees.

"He got a little overheated," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "It definitely affected him, that's why we took him out. He just didn't make enough quality pitches today. He had a four-pitch first inning, and then you could see he was a little hot, breathing hard, and after that it just kind of snowballed on him. I fully expect for him to bounce back in his next start."

From the bullpen: Tulsa's Nick Robertson came back from his worst outing of the season Friday with two scoreless innings Sunday as he struck out five of seven batters.

Rehab start: Los Angeles media reported that Dodgers lefty and former Oklahoma State pitcher Andrew Heaney will make a rehab start Tuesday for the Drillers in their series opener against Wichita after Monday's off day.

Sunday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Tucker Bradley, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Nick Loftin, DH (5-1-1-1); 3, Michael Massey, 2B (5-0-0-0); 4, 4, Robbie Glendinning, 1B (4-2-2-1); 5, John Rave, CF (4-1-0-0); 6, Jake Means, SS (5-2-3-1); 7, Gavin Stupienski, C (5-0-2-1); 8, Brhet Bewley, 3B (2-1-2-1); 9, Ryan Grotjohn, RF (3-0-1-2).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, DH (4-1-1-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-1-1-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-2-0); 4, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-1); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-0-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-0-0); 8, Jeren Kendall, CF (2-1-1-1); 9, Leonel Valera, 2B (4-0-2-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

