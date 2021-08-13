Drillers update: Gus Varland delivers best start after rain delay

Best start: Drillers right-hander Gus Varland, in his ninth start of the season, pitched three shutout innings Friday — his longest outing of 2021 as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. He only had pitched 14⅔ innings previously. Varland allowed one hit and struck out two. He threw 38 pitches — four short of his season-high 42 last Saturday.

Rare appearance: Drillers catcher Andres Noriega made only his second start of the season Friday. His other game with Tulsa was on July 16.

Walking man: Tulsa’s Michael Busch led Double-A Central with 55 walks entering Friday.

Scary moment: Wichita catcher Roy Morales was struck in the face by a Varland pitch in the first inning. Morales was motionless on the ground for a moment, but then eventually left the field under his own power.

Friday’s starting lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS; 2, BJ Boyd, DH; 3, Roy Morales, C; 4, Trey Cabbage, RF; 5, Jermaine Palacios, 2B; 6, Andrew Bechtold, 3B; 7, Ernie De La Trinidad, LF; 8, Aaron Whitefield, CF; 9, Caleb Hamilton, 1B.

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF; 2, Michael Busch, DH; 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B; 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B; 5, Ryan Noda, LF; 6, Jacob Amaya, SS; 7, Devin Mann, 2B; 8, Romer Cuadradp, RF; 9, Andrew Norega, C.

