Drillers update: Gus Varland delivers best start after rain delay

Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP, Cole Sands (2-0, 2.79 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Jose Martinez (0-1, 18.00 ERA)
Promotions: Noodlers Bucket Hats — The first 1,500 fans to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage/Greenwood gates will receive a hat in team colors. Noodling legend Lee McFarland will lead demonstrations at the tank.
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita (Family Funday, Kids Eat Free/Run the Bases, Pool Noodles)
Driller bits
Rain delayed: The Drillers’ home game Friday night against Wichita started about two hours late, at 9:04 p.m., after a thunderstorm drenched the field late in the afternoon. The game finished after print deadlines. Go to tulsaworld.com for the game story.
The game was shortened to seven innings because it started after 9 p.m. — a new minor league rule this year.
Friday’s tickets are redeemable for free tickets to any of the Drillers’ remaining 14 home games in 2021.
Best start: Drillers right-hander Gus Varland, in his ninth start of the season, pitched three shutout innings Friday — his longest outing of 2021 as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. He only had pitched 14⅔ innings previously. Varland allowed one hit and struck out two. He threw 38 pitches — four short of his season-high 42 last Saturday.
Rare appearance: Drillers catcher Andres Noriega made only his second start of the season Friday. His other game with Tulsa was on July 16.
Walking man: Tulsa’s Michael Busch led Double-A Central with 55 walks entering Friday.
Scary moment: Wichita catcher Roy Morales was struck in the face by a Varland pitch in the first inning. Morales was motionless on the ground for a moment, but then eventually left the field under his own power.
Friday’s starting lineups: Wichita — 1, Austin Martin, SS; 2, BJ Boyd, DH; 3, Roy Morales, C; 4, Trey Cabbage, RF; 5, Jermaine Palacios, 2B; 6, Andrew Bechtold, 3B; 7, Ernie De La Trinidad, LF; 8, Aaron Whitefield, CF; 9, Caleb Hamilton, 1B.
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF; 2, Michael Busch, DH; 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B; 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B; 5, Ryan Noda, LF; 6, Jacob Amaya, SS; 7, Devin Mann, 2B; 8, Romer Cuadradp, RF; 9, Andrew Norega, C.