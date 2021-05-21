Drillers update: Gerardo Carrillo delivers season's longest mound start

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Chris Vallimont (Wichita debut; 0-0, 0.00 ERA at Single-A Fort Myers; 2019 — 8-9, 3.24 ERA at Single-A Fort Myers/Jupiter/Clinton); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.75 ERA)

Promotions: Fireworks after the game

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita (Jackie Robinson Day, Team Posters, Kids Eat Free)

Driller bits

Longest start: Gerardo Carrillo pitched 4 1/3 innings Friday — the longest start by a Drillers pitcher this year. He allowed one run and four hits, walked two and struck out six before reaching his 65-pitch limit.

Leading off: Jacob Amaya has been the leadoff hitter in all 16 Drillers games this season.

Quick game: Thursday's game time of 2:26 was the shortest of the season for the Drillers.