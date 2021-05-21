Drillers update: Gerardo Carrillo delivers season's longest mound start

Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Chris Vallimont (Wichita debut; 0-0, 0.00 ERA at Single-A Fort Myers; 2019 — 8-9, 3.24 ERA at Single-A Fort Myers/Jupiter/Clinton); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.75 ERA)
Promotions: Fireworks after the game
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita (Jackie Robinson Day, Team Posters, Kids Eat Free)
Driller bits
Longest start: Gerardo Carrillo pitched 4 1/3 innings Friday — the longest start by a Drillers pitcher this year. He allowed one run and four hits, walked two and struck out six before reaching his 65-pitch limit.
Leading off: Jacob Amaya has been the leadoff hitter in all 16 Drillers games this season.
Quick game: Thursday's game time of 2:26 was the shortest of the season for the Drillers.
Streak snapped: Drillers outfielder Donovan Casey's hitting streak ended at 11 Thursday when he went 0-for-3. A day earlier, teammate Carlos Rincon's hitting streak also was snapped at 11 games.
Helpful hit: Tulsa center fielder Jeren Kendall's infield hit Friday snapped a 1-for-25 stretch.
Winning big: Tulsa has a run differential of 59-23 in its first eight wins this season.
Power surges: The Drillers have hit two homers or more in seven of their 16 games. Tulsa's 21 homers ranked second in Double-A Central. However, the Drillers have allowed 19 homers — the most in the league.
Capacity crowd: On Friday, Tulsa drew its fourth sellout crowd — 5,004 — in 10 home games this season.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World