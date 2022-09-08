Drillers update: Frisco scores four runs in fifth inning as Tulsa falls on road, 4-3

Friday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field, Frisco, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Lael Lockhart (1-1, 4.97 ERA); Frisco, Mason Englert (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 5-4

Next home game: 6:05 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday, Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night, Hornsby Hockey Bobbleheads)

Thursday's game

Frisco got all the offense it needed in a four-run fifth inning as the RoughRiders downed the Tulsa Drillers 4-3 on Thursday night at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The Drillers had taken a 2-0 lead in the third as Buddy Reed walked with one out and Leonel Valera followed one out later with a homer over the right-field fence.

The RoughRiders' key fifth-inning rally opened with a walk to Luisangel Acuna. He moved to second on an error on a pickoff attempt, then took third on a single by Kellen Strahm. Trevor Hauver put Frisco in the lead when he followed with a three-run homer to center. Miguel Aparicio later reached on a bunt single with one out, moved up on a balk, and scored Frisco's final run of the game on a single by Jonathan Ornelas.

Tulsa cut its deficit to one run in the eighth as Chris Betts walked with one out but was erased on a fielder's choice by Valera. Andy Pages followed with a two-out RBI double to left, scoring Valera.

Tulsa put the tying run on base in the ninth, with Justin Yurchak singling on a popup that the shortstop couldn't handle. He was replaced by pinch-runner Jeren Kendall, but he was thrown out trying to steal second with two outs, ending the game.

Drillers starting pitcher Landon Knack (2-9) allowed just two hits and struck out three as he shut out the RoughRiders until the fateful fifth inning.

ROUGHRIDERS 4, DRILLERS 3

Tulsa;002;000;010;--;3;4;1

Frisco;000;040;00X;--;4;8;0

Knack, Dodson (5), Cantleberry (6), Adames (8) and Betts; Bradford, Slaten (6), Wolfram (8) and Garcia. W: Bradford (9-7). L: Knack (2-9). Save: Wolfram (2). HR: TUL, Valera (11); FRI, Hauver (4). RBI: TUL, Valera 2 (48), Pages (68); FRI, Hauver 3 (9), Ornelas (60). LOB: TUL 3, FRI 5. T: 2:29. A: 3,692.

— Staff reports