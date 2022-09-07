 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
DRILLERS UPDATE

Drillers update: Frisco pounds Tulsa in 11-0 victory on Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field, Frisco, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Landon Knack (2-8, 4.53 ERA); Frisco, Cody Bradford (8-7, 5:30 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 5-3

Next home game: 6:05 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday, Tulsa Oilers Hockey Night, Hornsby Hockey Bobbleheads)

Wednesday's game

Very little went right for the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night as they collected just three hits in an 11-0 loss to the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. 

Buddy Reed had two of Tulsa's hits, including the only one for extra bases, a double in the top of the eighth inning. RoughRiders pitchers allowed only one walk in the game.

People are also reading…

Tulsa starting pitcher Kyle Hurt (1-4) did not make it through the first inning; he was charged with four earned runs on three hits and three walks while recording just two outs. John Rooney came on in relief, and he allowed seven more runs on six hits in the third inning. The Drillers bullpen did shut out the Riders the rest of the way. Rooney ended up pitching through the fifth inning; Cole Percival and Keegan Curtis finished the game, allowing two hits over a combined three innings.

ROUGHRIDERS 11, DRILLERS 0

Tulsa;000;000;000;--;0;3;2

Frisco;407;000;00X;--;11;12;0

Hurt, Rooney (1), Percival (6), Curtis (7) and January; Brennan, Polley (5), Corbett (8), Starr (9) and Garcia. W: Polley (5-1). L: Hurt (1-4). RBI: FRI, Acuna 3 (16), Crim (83), Foscue 3 (75), Garcia (31), Ornelas (59), Strahm 2 (39). LOB: TUL 4, FRI 9. T: 2:38. A: 3,635.

— Staff reports

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra Points podcast: Style is important, but substance means more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert