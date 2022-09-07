Drillers update: Frisco pounds Tulsa in 11-0 victory on Wednesday night

Thursday

Wednesday's game

Very little went right for the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night as they collected just three hits in an 11-0 loss to the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Buddy Reed had two of Tulsa's hits, including the only one for extra bases, a double in the top of the eighth inning. RoughRiders pitchers allowed only one walk in the game.

Tulsa starting pitcher Kyle Hurt (1-4) did not make it through the first inning; he was charged with four earned runs on three hits and three walks while recording just two outs. John Rooney came on in relief, and he allowed seven more runs on six hits in the third inning. The Drillers bullpen did shut out the Riders the rest of the way. Rooney ended up pitching through the fifth inning; Cole Percival and Keegan Curtis finished the game, allowing two hits over a combined three innings.