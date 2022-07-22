Drillers update: Former OSU player leads Wind Surge to victory in series opener

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Louie Varland (7-3, 3.50 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-3, 4.79 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 11-5

Promotions: Fireworks/918 Weekend — The Drillers will wear specially designed 918 uniforms during the series against Wichita. 918 Beerfest — There will be a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-ounce domestic draft beers will be $4 each and craft drafts $6 each. For a $15 add-on to the game ticket, fans will receive a commemorative 918 tasting glass and two samples from each of the nine breweries that will be in attendance. The breweries include Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, Marshall Brewing Company, Elgin Park, Emersumnice Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery, Broken Arrow Brewing Co., Hop the Griffin, Eerie Abbey Ales and The Nook Brewing Company.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita (Family Funday, Kids Sunglasses, Baseball Skills Clinic)

Driller Bits

Game recap: Former Oklahoma State infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-5 with an RBI to help Wichita defeat Tulsa 7-3 in the series opener Friday night at ONEOK Field.

Encarnacion-Strand had three singles, and all led to runs. His leadoff hit and stolen base in the third inning sparked a four-run outburst. In the sixth, his hit drove in Eduoard Julien, who doubled. His first-inning hit followed Julien's leadoff walk. Roy Morales' grounder drove in Julien from third with the opening run.

Encarnacion-Strand was promoted from High-A Cedar Rapids on July 14. In his second game with Wichita, he hit two homers, including a 484-foot blast. In his fourth game July 17, he hit for the cycle — the first in team history.

Overall this season, he is batting .302 with 23 homers and 78 RBIs. Encarnacion, a fourth-round draft choice by the Minnesota Twins last year, leads the Midwest League in RBIs and is tied for the homer lead. In five games for Wichita, he is batting .455 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Wichita (47-40 overall, 12-7 second half) stranded runners in every inning except the ninth when Tulsa's Jose Martinez struck out the side in order on 14 pitches. Tulsa (47-39, 7-12) was at home for the first time since July 3.

Streaking: Tulsa's Justin Yurchak extended his hitting streak to 13 games when he singled in the second inning during Friday's homestand opener against Wichita. Yurchak is batting .426 with nine RBIs during the streak.

Rough start: Top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, who started the Futures Game last Saturday, lasted only 2⅔ innings in his start Friday for Tulsa. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits, walked three and struck out two and threw 45 of 73 pitches for strikes.

Doubling up: Tulsa's Brandon Lewis had two doubles in a game for the first time this season. He had only six doubles in his previous 62 games.

Running wild: Wichita had three stolen bases Friday. Tulsa opponents have 146 this season — the most in the minors. Opponents have been successful on 86% of the steal attempts.

WIND SURGE 7, DRILLERS 3

Wichita;104;001;100;—;7;15;0

Tulsa;000;002;001;—;3;7;2

Legumina, Gipson-Long (3). Laweryson (7), Cruz (9) and Morales; Miller, Varland (3), Malisheski (5), Drury (7), Martinez (9) and Taylor. W: Gipson-Long (2-4). L: Miller (4-4). RBI: Wichita, Bechtold (35), Cabrera (19), Keirsey (33), Morales (3), Prato (14), Encarnacion-Strand (10), Julien (36); Tulsa, Taylor (17), Valera (12), DeLuca (9). E: Tulsa, DeLuca (2), Pages (5). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Wichita 12, Tulsa 8. T: 2:55. A: 6,201.

Friday's lineups: Wichita — 1, Eduoard Julien, 2B (AB-R-H-BI, 5-2-2-1); 2, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, DH (5-1-3-1); 3, Roy Morales, C (3-1-1-1); 4, Chris Williams, 1B (4-0-1-0); 5, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (4-0-1-1); 6, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., CF (5-1-2-1); 7, Anthony Prato, LF (4-2-1-1); 8, Nash Knight, SS (5-0-3-0); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (5-0-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, LF (5-0-1-1); 2, Ryan Ward, DH (3-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-1-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (2-1-1-0); 5, Brandon Lewis, 3B (4-1-2-0); 6, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-0-1); 7, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-0-0-0); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-2-1); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World