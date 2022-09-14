Drillers update: Former OSU pitcher Logan Gragg picks up first Double-A win for Cardinals

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Gordon Graceffo (6-4, 4.21 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (1-4, 9.10 ERA)

Season series: Tied 10-10

Promotions: “You're Killing Me Smalls" Oversize Hats -- The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers Oversized Hat. Tom Guiry, the actor who played Smalls in "The Sandlot," will throw the first pitch and sign autographs. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for $2 per serving on the left and right field concourses. Karbach Ranch Water will be on sale for $3 and Jukebok for $4. In addition, Hop & Sting Brewing Co. will have Hop To Be Square and Aluminum Cowboy discounted to $4. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Springfield (OKC Thunder Night/Fireworks/Cleaning Out the Closet giveaway)

Driller bits

Wednesday's recap: Former Oklahoma State and Connors State right-hander Logan Gragg allowed one run on seven hits over seven innings to pick up his first Double-A win as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Tulsa Drillers 12-6 on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Gragg (1-1) walked one and struck out nine. He threw 76 of his 105 pitches for strikes. It was only his fourth start in 17 appearances since being promoted from High-A Peoria on July 1. The only run he allowed was on Brandon Lewis' fourth-inning homer.

Andy Pages had two homers and five RBIs, but his ninth-inning grand slam wasn't enough for the Drillers (68-64, 28-37 second half). Pages is third in the Texas League with 26 homers and sixth with 80 RBIs.

"I thought he got into a little funk a couple weeks ago, but he keeps working and wants to play every day, and he's been figuring it out," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey. "He's put together a quiet really good year. Still really young and the sky's the limit for him."

Springfield (65-69, 34-31) hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game as Julio Rodriguez also homered with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

Todd Lott opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the second inning off Landon Knack (2-10), who has the most losses by a Drillers pitcher since Richard Castillo went 3-12 in 2014.

Knack allowed four runs and six hits, with two walks and three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. It was his longest outing in six starts since coming off the Injured List.

"His velo was up to 94 (mph) in his last outing, but today his velo was way down," Hennessey said. "He pitched with basically nothing today, he was tired, but he competed his tail off and that's all that you can ask from anybody. He's not where he wants to be, we're still trying to get him built back up, but he's healthy and it's just going to take time."

Injury report: Drillers pitcher Jose Martinez (3-2, 4.89), who has been on the IL the past month, may be activated Thursday or Friday.

CARDINALS 12, DRILLERS 6

Springfield;030;100;500;—;12;12;1

Tulsa;000;100;014;—;6;10;0

Gragg, YaSenka (7), Roberts (9) and Antonini; Knack, Dodson (5), Cantleberry (7), Percival (9) and Betts. W: Gragg (1-1). L: Knack (2-10). HR: SPR, Rodriguez (11), Lott (3), Lopez (2); Tulsa, Pages 2 (26), Lewis (23). RBI: SPR, Rodriguez 4 (48), Lopez 4 (16), Lott 3 (15), Walker (62); Tulsa, Pages 5 (80), Lewis (67). E: SPR, Gragg (1). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: SPR 4, Tulsa 9. T: 2:54. A: 4,767.

Wednesday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Errol Robinson, SS (4-1-1-0); 2, Mike Antico, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-1-0); 3, Jordan Walker, RF (5-1-2-1); 4, Nick Dunn, 2B (3-2-2-0); 5, Chandler Redmond, 1B (4-2-1-0); 6, Julio Rodriguez, DH (4-2-1-4); 7, Irving Lopez, 3B (3-2-2-4); 8, Todd Lott, LF (5-1-2-3); 9, Aaron Antonini, C (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-2-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-1-0); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (5-0-0-0); 4, Andy Pages, DH (5-2-2-5); 5, Brandon Lewis, 3B (5-1-2-1); 6, Buddy Reed, RF (5-0-1-0); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-0-1-0); 8, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (4-0-1-0); 9, Chris Betts, C (3-1-0-0).​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World