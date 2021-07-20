 Skip to main content
Drillers update: Former OSU pitcher Jon Heasley starts nightcap for Naturals
  • Updated
Tulsa Drillers vs Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tulsa Drillers catcher Stevie Berman tags out Northwest Arkansas’ Jimmy Govern at home plate Tuesday at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. NW Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NWA, LHP Angel Zerpa (0-2, 7.25 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-4, 2.22 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 8-5

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first-base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (Ugly Naked Guy bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday, Mike Coolbaugh tribute)

Driller bits

Heasley returns: Former Oklahoma State right-hander Jon Heasley started the nightcap for Northwest Arkansas and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, including three homers, with no walks and six strikeouts before he reached his 60-pitch limit. Heasley left with a 5-4 lead and received a no-decision. It was Heasley’s first appearance at ONEOK Field since he picked up a win in a five-inning start for OSU against Oklahoma in a 2018 Bedlam game.

Web gem: In the suspended game, Drillers center fielder Donovan Casey made a diving catch to rob Dennicher Carrasco of a hit in the eighth inning.

Suspended game lineups: Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 1-0-1-0), Michael Busch, 2B (3-0-1-0); 2, Donovan Casey, RF-CF (3-0-1-0); 3, Carlos Rincon, LF-RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Ryan Noda, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (1-0-0-0), Miguel Vargas, 1B (3-0-0-0); 6, Devin Mann, 1B-LF (4-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-2-0): 8, Stevie Berman, C (2-0-0-0); 9, Clayton Daniel, 2B-3B (3-0-0-0).

NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, 2B (5-2-2-0); 2, Bobby Witt Jr., SS (1-0-1-1), Jimmy Govern, 2B (2-1-1-0); 3, Nick Pratto, 1B (1-0-0-0), Vinnie Pasquantino (3-1-1-2); 4, MJ Melendez, C (3-0-1-1); 5, Dennicher Carrasco, 3B (4-0-0-0); 6, Dairon Blanco, CF (3-1-2-0); 7, Brewer Hicklen, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Travis Jones, LF (0-0-0-0), Blake Perkins, LF (4-0-0-0); 9, Rudy Martin, DH (0-0-0-0), Brhet Bewley, DH (4-0-2-1).

Game 2 lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Dungan, SS (5-1-1-0); 2, Blanco, LF (4-2-2-0); 3, Pasquantino, 1B (4-1-4-0); 4, Melendez, DH (3-0-0-1); 5, Govern, 3B (3-1-0-1); 6, Bewley, 2B (3-2-2-4); 7, Hicklen, RF (4-1-1-0); 8, Perkins LF (3-0-2-1); 9, Tyler Cropley, C (4-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Amaya, SS (4-0-1-1); 2, Busch, 2B (4-0-1-1); 3, Vargas, 3B (3-0-0-0); 4, Casey, CF (3-1-1-1); 5, Noda, LF (3-2-2-1): 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-1-12); 7, Mann, 1B (2-1-0-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-2-3-0): 9, Daniel, DH (3-2-3-3).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

