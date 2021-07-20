Drillers update: Former OSU pitcher Jon Heasley starts nightcap for Naturals

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. NW Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NWA, LHP Angel Zerpa (0-2, 7.25 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-4, 2.22 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 8-5

Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first-base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (Ugly Naked Guy bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday, Mike Coolbaugh tribute)

Driller bits