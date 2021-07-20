Drillers update: Former OSU pitcher Jon Heasley starts nightcap for Naturals

Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. NW Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: NWA, LHP Angel Zerpa (0-2, 7.25 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-4, 2.22 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 8-5
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first-base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (Ugly Naked Guy bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday, Mike Coolbaugh tribute)
Driller bits
Heasley returns: Former Oklahoma State right-hander Jon Heasley started the nightcap for Northwest Arkansas and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, including three homers, with no walks and six strikeouts before he reached his 60-pitch limit. Heasley left with a 5-4 lead and received a no-decision. It was Heasley’s first appearance at ONEOK Field since he picked up a win in a five-inning start for OSU against Oklahoma in a 2018 Bedlam game.
Web gem: In the suspended game, Drillers center fielder Donovan Casey made a diving catch to rob Dennicher Carrasco of a hit in the eighth inning.
Suspended game lineups: Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 1-0-1-0), Michael Busch, 2B (3-0-1-0); 2, Donovan Casey, RF-CF (3-0-1-0); 3, Carlos Rincon, LF-RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Ryan Noda, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (1-0-0-0), Miguel Vargas, 1B (3-0-0-0); 6, Devin Mann, 1B-LF (4-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-2-0): 8, Stevie Berman, C (2-0-0-0); 9, Clayton Daniel, 2B-3B (3-0-0-0).
NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, 2B (5-2-2-0); 2, Bobby Witt Jr., SS (1-0-1-1), Jimmy Govern, 2B (2-1-1-0); 3, Nick Pratto, 1B (1-0-0-0), Vinnie Pasquantino (3-1-1-2); 4, MJ Melendez, C (3-0-1-1); 5, Dennicher Carrasco, 3B (4-0-0-0); 6, Dairon Blanco, CF (3-1-2-0); 7, Brewer Hicklen, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Travis Jones, LF (0-0-0-0), Blake Perkins, LF (4-0-0-0); 9, Rudy Martin, DH (0-0-0-0), Brhet Bewley, DH (4-0-2-1).
Game 2 lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Dungan, SS (5-1-1-0); 2, Blanco, LF (4-2-2-0); 3, Pasquantino, 1B (4-1-4-0); 4, Melendez, DH (3-0-0-1); 5, Govern, 3B (3-1-0-1); 6, Bewley, 2B (3-2-2-4); 7, Hicklen, RF (4-1-1-0); 8, Perkins LF (3-0-2-1); 9, Tyler Cropley, C (4-0-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, Amaya, SS (4-0-1-1); 2, Busch, 2B (4-0-1-1); 3, Vargas, 3B (3-0-0-0); 4, Casey, CF (3-1-1-1); 5, Noda, LF (3-2-2-1): 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-1-12); 7, Mann, 1B (2-1-0-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-2-3-0): 9, Daniel, DH (3-2-3-3).